After almost a year and a half since the pandemic began, which brought various challenges and important changes to the country's economic sector, some Mexican startups have stood out for reinventing themselves and adapting to the new panorama of the world of work and, above all, for their growth, commitment and attraction of talent. In this context, LinkedIn, the world's largest professional network, presents for the third consecutive year in Mexico its list of Top Startups which, this year, is led by Fintechs and young e-commerce companies that have helped Mexicans to adapt to a new reality.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO