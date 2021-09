Set a sell-stop at 1.3600 and a take-profit at 1.3500. Add a stop-loss at 1.3700. Set a buy-stop at 1.3770 and a take-profit at 1.3850. Add a stop-loss at 1.3700. The GBP/USD held steady in the overnight session as fears of higher inflation in the UK rose after crude oil and natural gas prices jumped. The pair is trading at 1.3700, which was above last week’s low of 1.3656.

