CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Goldman’s Oppenheimer says use 10% dip in stocks to get back in

By Farah Elbahrawy, Kailey Leinz
theedgemarkets.com
 6 days ago

(Sept 22): Investors should use a 10% market correction to load up on stocks, according to Peter Oppenheimer, Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s chief global equity strategist. “I think fundamentally that’s probably a good time to be getting back in,” Oppenheimer said Tuesday in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “Fundamentally, we’re still in the relatively early stages of this economic cycle,” as rates remain low and profit growth is “reasonable” despite the pullback in emergency support, he said.

www.theedgemarkets.com

Comments / 0

Related
theedgemarkets.com

Asia stocks to open steady as Treasury yields jump

(Sept 28): Asia stocks are set to open mixed after a jump in Treasury yields weighed on U.S. equities and oil extended a rally spurred by supply concerns. Futures fell for Japan and Australia, while Hong Kong contracts rose. U.S. futures were little changed. Investors rotated out of growth stocks as the benchmark 10-year U.S. yield briefly topped 1.5% -- a level not seen since June. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 underperformed. The S&P 500 dipped, though economically sensitive companies advanced -- like energy, financial and smaller firms.
WORLD
theedgemarkets.com

Gold holds firm as Evergrande crisis offsets firmer dollar, yields

(Sept 28): Gold prices held steady on Tuesday, as concerns over a potential fallout of Chinese property developer Evergrande's unsolved debt crisis provided some respite to the safe-haven metal against a firmer dollar and elevated U.S. Treasury yields. Spot gold was steady at $1,749.86 per ounce by 0454 GMT, while...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

BlackRock Says Dipping Toes Back Into Chinese Equity Market

LONDON (Reuters) - The world's largest asset manager BlackRock has said it is dipping its toes back into Chinese equity markets following their heavy falls this year and on bets that Beijing will soon start providing stimulus again. "We are dipping a toe in Chinese equities by moving our tactical...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hsbc Holdings Plc#European Stocks#Bloomberg Television#China Evergrande Group#The Federal Reserve#Jpmorgan Chase Co
theedgemarkets.com

Nasdaq futures tumble over 1% as surging bond yields hammer tech shares

BENGALURU (Sept 28): Nasdaq futures fell more than 1% on Tuesday as technology heavyweights came under pressure from a surge in bond yields on expectations of higher interest rates and rising inflation. The two-year US Treasury yield surged to 18-month highs, weighing on shares of high-growth companies whose values are...
STOCKS
IBTimes

Stocks Dip As Oil Tops $80 Mark

Stock markets tumbled on Tuesday as traders tracked a strengthening dollar, high oil prices, political impasse in Germany and US debt concerns. Brent crude oil jumped above $80 per barrel for the first time in almost three years on expectations for surging demand and concerns about tight supplies as the world slowly emerges from the pandemic crisis.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
Country
China
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
theedgemarkets.com

Shares drop for third day, yields soar as markets brace for rate hikes

LONDON (Sept 28): Global shares fell for a third successive day on Wednesday, while bond yields on both sides of the Atlantic soared on anxiety over when central banks might raise interest rates. MSCI's All Country World Index, which tracks shares across 49 countries, was down 0.3% on the day...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow skids 570-points and snaps 4-day win streak and Nasdaq notches worst day since March 18

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed lower Tuesday, along with the rest of the market, which faced a fresh drop in September, putting the blue-chip index on track to nearly erase its entire gains over the past three months and deliver the worst monthly decline since October. For the Nasdaq Composite Index , it was the worst session since March 18 on a percentage basis, down 2.8% to end 14,546, on a preliminary basis. The Dow closed 1.6% lower to reach 34,300, and is up less than 0.1% for the quarter, while the S&P 500 index declined 2%...
STOCKS
Kiplinger

5 Beaten-Down Stocks to Buy on the Dip

The past month has been a rocky stretch for the broader market. But the recent volatility has created a few attractive opportunities for investors looking for stocks to buy on the dip. September is known to be a historically tough month for stocks. This time around has been no different....
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Stocks open mostly lower as Treasury yields continue rise

Stocks opened mostly lower Monday, with the rate-sensitive tech and communication services sectors under pressure as Treasury yields continued to rise. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 89 points, or 0.3%, at 34,887, while the S&P 500 fell 0.2% to 4,447. The Nasdaq Composite shed 0.6% to 14,955. Treasury yields extended a rise that followed last week's Federal Reserve policy meeting, with the rate on the 10-year note briefly topping 1.5%. The 10-year yield remains up 3.3 basis points at 1.493%. Yields and debt prices move in opposite directions.
STOCKS
newsbrig.com

Oil prices are rallying — Goldman Sachs says trade these stocks for big gains

There are some bullish trades to put on in the oil patch to ride the new gusher in prices for black gold and natural gas, says Goldman Sachs analyst Neil Mehta. Mehta reiterated Buy ratings and aggressive upside price targets on oil majors ConocoPhillips (COP) and ExxonMobil (XOM) Monday. The analyst sees ConocoPhillips delivering a 20% return for investors over the next 12 months.
STOCKS
Woonsocket Call

3 Buy-The-Dip Stocks To Snap Up Now

Given current market volatility, buying the dip in fundamentally sound stocks could be a smart move. Thus, the recent dips in Corcept Therapeutics, NextGen Healthcare, and Core Molding Technologies could represent the perfect buying opportunity.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy