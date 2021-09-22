Goldman’s Oppenheimer says use 10% dip in stocks to get back in
(Sept 22): Investors should use a 10% market correction to load up on stocks, according to Peter Oppenheimer, Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s chief global equity strategist. “I think fundamentally that’s probably a good time to be getting back in,” Oppenheimer said Tuesday in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “Fundamentally, we’re still in the relatively early stages of this economic cycle,” as rates remain low and profit growth is “reasonable” despite the pullback in emergency support, he said.www.theedgemarkets.com
