The US dollar gained against a number of its counterparts yesterday, as Fed policymakers seem to make their case for a tightneing of the Fed’s monetary policy. It’s characteristic that NY Fed President Williams yesterday reiterated what was included in the Fed’s interest rate decision last week, namely that a tapering of asset purchases may soon be warranted. It should be noted that US yields tended to be on the rise and the 10 year yield even reached a three month high providing support for the USD. It should be noted that Nasdaq retreated also affected by the hawkish comments and rising yields, as also did the Dow Jones. Today we highlight Fed Chairman Powell’s testimony, while traders may also the release of the US consumer confidence for September.

MARKETS ・ 10 HOURS AGO