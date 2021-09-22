CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD needs to recapture critical 50-SMA at $1778 for further upside

By FXStreet Insights Team
FXStreet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGold price is challenging key 50-Simple Moving Average (SMA) resistance at $1778 on its recovery journey. Will XAU/USD find acceptance above this key level? In the view of FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta, the yellow metal keeps the upside potential intact. Strong support is seen at the $1763 21-SMA “In absence of...

www.fxstreet.com

FXStreet.com

AUD/NZD Price Analysis: More upside likely above 1.0400

AUD/NZD turns slightly negative after it claims 1.0400 on Tuesday. Bulls remain hopeful above psychological 1.0400 mark . Momentum oscillator holds onto the overbought zone with bullish bias. AUD/NZD prints fresh daily gains ahead of the Australian Retail Sales data on Tuesday. The pair touched the 1.0400 mark and immediately...
RETAIL
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD remains poised to extend losses below $1,750 on renewed USD gains

Gold is under pressure on the charts as the US dollar remains firm. $1,760 is a key resistance and the bears are lurking below. Update: Gold prices continue to trade pessimistically following the previous session’s downside momentum. The prices found some buying interest on the worries over China’s Evergrande debt crisis on Monday as investors ditched riskier assets. Nevertheless, the gains were short-lived on a higher US dollar. The greenback traded strongly near 92.50 on looming interest rate hikes expectations following hawkish Fed’s officials and uncertainties over China’s property giant Evergrande default risk. The US Fed Chair Jerome Powell is expected to talk about “upside risk” to inflation as bottlenecks, hiring difficulties, and other drivers of price pressures, but has remained firm on his stance to consider these pressures as transitory in his remarks prepared for the Senate Banking Committee to be delivered on Tuesday. A higher USD valuation makes gold expensive for the other currencies holders.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls are on the lookout for 50-day SMA above 0.7320

AUD/USD prints fresh daily gains on Tuesday in the Asian trading hour. Additional gains for pair if price breaks the psychological 0.7300 mark. Consolidation near 0.7300 offers resistance for the bulls. AUD/USD extends the previous session’s gains on Tuesday amid upbeat Australia Retail sales data. The pair opened lower but...
RETAIL
#Gold Price#Usd#Xau Usd#Fxstreet#Fed
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD drops to $1,735 area amid surging US bond yields

Gold picks up bids inside short-term trading range below short-term SMA, trend line resistance. Market sentiment dwindles as PBOC battles Evergrande woes, Fedspeak favor tapering. Economic recovery hopes linger in Asia but the West stays optimistic. Update: Gold witnessed fresh selling during the early European session and dropped to the...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Dual energy crisis set to fuel further falls, levels to watch

GBP.USD has been under pressure as China grapples with power outages. Britain's problems at the fuel pump weigh on the pound. Tuesday's four-hour chart is showing bears are in the lead. UK rate hikes coming? Sterling has found little comfort in Governor Andrew Bailey's repeated comments about raising rates before...
INDUSTRY
FXStreet.com

Technical analysis: GBP/USD steering forces feeble around support base

GBPUSD is consolidating in the proximity of the support foundation of 1.3564-1.3621, which has defended the positive structure from the beginning of February. The converging simple moving averages (SMAs) are currently lacking a clear direction in trend. Furthermore, the short-term oscillators are indicating a phase where directional momentum is not...
MARKETS
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
FXStreet.com

Forex technical analysis and forecast: Majors, equities and commodities

After completing the descending structure at 1.1684 along with the correction towards 1.1709, EURUSD has formed a new consolidation range around 1.1704. Possibly, today the pair may start a new decline to break 1.1684 and then continue falling with the target at 1.1660. GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Bears pressuring for fresh 2021 lows

Risk aversion took over financial markets as supply shortages affect economic progress. US Federal Reserve Chair Powell will testify before Congress today. EUR/USD is technically bearish and could accelerate its decline once below 1.1663. Market players are on their toes on Tuesday, and the dollar is making the most out...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD remains vulnerable near multi-week lows ahead of Powell

Gold came under renewed selling pressure on Tuesday and dropped to multi-week lows. Surging US bond yields underpinned the USD and weighed heavily on the precious metal. The risk-off impulse in the markets extended some support to the safe-haven commodity. Gold extended its intraday descent through the early North American...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD slides further below mid-0.7200s, fresh daily lows

A combination of factors prompted fresh selling around AUD/USD on Tuesday. Surging US bond yields, the risk-off impulse boosted the safe-haven greenback. A sustained break below the 0.7220 support will set the stage for further losses. The AUD/USD pair remained depressed heading into the North American session and was last...
MARKETS
DailyFx

Gold Price Forecast: Gold Falls as Rates Rise, XAU/USD Nearing Support

Gold prices have continued to sell-off in the wake of last week’s FOMC rate decision. Gold price action has built a falling wedge formation with support around a longer-term Fibonacci level. And the bigger picture bull flag remains despite the bearish short and intermediate-term price action that’s shown. The analysis...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bounces off daily lows as US bond yields take a breather

Gold prices fall on broad US Dollar strength across the board. Fed’s bond-taper prospects exert downward pressure in XAU/USD. Surging US bond yields weigh on the non-yielding metal. US spending bills and debt ceiling discussions keeps investors unease. XAU/USD is slumping 0.75%, trading at $1,736 at the time of writing....
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls Challenge 20-day SMA near 1.2670

USD/CAD remains supported near 1.2640 in the Asian session on Monday. Multiple support near 1.2640 and 1.2645 makes bulls hopeful. Price clings near to ascending trendline, needs confirmation to place an aggressive bid. USD/CAD trades with a cautious tone on Monday in the early Asian trading hours. The pair confides...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Gold, Chart of the Week: XAU/USD bearish bias forecast below $1,760

Gold is on a bearish path while below the 200 four-hour EMA. The monthly 61.8% Golden Ratio is eyed for the weeks ahead. Gold has a compelling chart, especially from a top-down analysis that is presented below, offering a bearish bias in the main. We are in the last week of the month, and the markets are bracing for plenty of outcomes to critical market themes and events, which are sure to bring about volatility.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD rises past $1,750 as US Treasury yields ease from three-month top

Gold is under pressure as the US dollar resurges. Evergrande remains a thorn in the side for risk-sensitive assets. Update: Gold (XAU/USD) extends Friday’s rebound while picking up bids to $1,760, up 0.50% intraday during early Monday. In doing so, the precious metal benefits from the upbeat market sentiment, which in turn triggers US Treasury yields pullback from the multi-day top.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP bounces from $0.90, ready for further upside today?

Ripple price analysis is bullish for today. XRP/USD found support above $0.90 again. XRP is set to rally high today. Ripple price analysis is bullish today as another retest of the further downside was met with rejection, indicating an upcoming reversal. Since XRP/USD saw a bullish momentum return this morning, we expect this to continue later today, with the $1 mark likely to be broken again.
MARKETS
DailyFx

Gold Price Forecast: Fed Speakers in Focus For Taper Timeline Clues, XAU/USD Weaker

Fed speakers in focus as investors weigh taper announcement in November. XAU/USD rejected at 50% Fibonacci as yields pick up. Gold (XAU/USD) is struggling to extend the bounce from Friday as risk sentiment holds a positive tone into the new week. The Evergrande situation seems to be moving out of sight after China’s liquidity injections, but US yields are picking up again after jumping to a two-month high last Thursday post-FOMC meeting. There is a large number of Fed speeches this week, with Evans, Williams, and Brainard scheduled for today, and investors are likely to be looking for further guidance after last week’s taper signals.
MARKETS

