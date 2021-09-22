Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD needs to recapture critical 50-SMA at $1778 for further upside

Gold is under pressure on the charts as the US dollar remains firm. $1,760 is a key resistance and the bears are lurking below. Update: Gold prices continue to trade pessimistically following the previous session’s downside momentum. The prices found some buying interest on the worries over China’s Evergrande debt crisis on Monday as investors ditched riskier assets. Nevertheless, the gains were short-lived on a higher US dollar. The greenback traded strongly near 92.50 on looming interest rate hikes expectations following hawkish Fed’s officials and uncertainties over China’s property giant Evergrande default risk. The US Fed Chair Jerome Powell is expected to talk about “upside risk” to inflation as bottlenecks, hiring difficulties, and other drivers of price pressures, but has remained firm on his stance to consider these pressures as transitory in his remarks prepared for the Senate Banking Committee to be delivered on Tuesday. A higher USD valuation makes gold expensive for the other currencies holders.

BUSINESS ・ 18 HOURS AGO