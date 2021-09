(Kitco News) - Analysts at Credit Suisse have noted that the yellow metal remains entrenched in its range, although still capped at its July/August highs at $1832/34. The report was not all doom and gloom as the research note said "Only a break above $1834 would be seen to complete an in-range base to clear the way for a deeper recovery to $1860, then $1917.".

MARKETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO