Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be taken as investment advice. Battered, bruised, and possibly overshadowed by its smaller counterparts, Dogecoin has had a rough month and a half. Since mid-August, the meme coin leader has shed nearly 45% of its value after slipping below key levels. Moreover, a descending triangle breakdown and a possible throwback to the lower trendline exposed DOGE to further drawdowns in the coming days.

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO