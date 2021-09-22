CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

USD/CHF: Good support remains at the 0.9100 mid-August low – Commerzbank

By FXStreet Insights Team
FXStreet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“USD/CHF continues to back away from the 2019-2020 downtrend at 0.9337. It has slid back into its previous range 0.9100-0.9274.”. “The pair will have to slide back below the 55-day ma at 0.9167 to alleviate immediate upside pressure.”. “Good support remains the 0.9100 mid-August low and the 200-day ma at...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

USD/CHF: Race higher to run out of steam at the 0.9330 downtrend – Commerzbank

“USD/CHF remains bid near term but will shortly encounter the 2019-2020 downtrend at 0.9330 and recent high at 0.9333, where ideally it will again fail.”. “The market will have to head below the 55-day ma at 0.9174 to alleviate immediate upside pressure.”. “Good support remains at the 0.9100 mid-August low...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD keeps the consolidative mood unchanged – UOB

24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that ‘there is room for GBP to dip below 1.3650 but a sustained decline below this level is unlikely’. GBP subsequently dipped to 1.3661 before rebounding to 1.3729 during NY session. Momentum indicators are turning ‘neutral’ and GBP is likely to consolidate for today, expected to be between 1.3665 and 1.3740.”
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD: Modest sterling appreciation favored – ANZ

“Since the EU referendum in June 2016, trends in GBP/USD have been closely correlated with both business confidence and trends in UK inflation. Both are rising and embody an assessment of future growth dynamics and monetary policy bias.”. “On a relative growth basis, the UK’s vaccination rate (66.7%) compares favourably...
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commerzbank#Investment Decisions#Usd#Chf
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD remains neutral

On Monday afternoon, the major currency pair is steadily trading at 1.1720 without any sharp fluctuations: the “greenback” remains strong, while the Euro can’t rise despite a huge risk appetite on the market. The latest data on the American real estate market was in favour of the USD. For example,...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Daily recommendations on major

EUR/USD - 1.1694. Yesterday's weakness to 1.1685 (Europe) due to cross-selling in euro suggests correction from Thursday's 4-week low at 1.1684 has ended at 1.1750 and re-test of 2021 bottom at 1.1684 (Aug) is envisaged after consolidation, however, loss of downward momentum should keep euro above 1.1620/25. On the upside,...
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
FXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: GBP/USD, Brent, USD/CAD

GBPUSD is trading at 1.3706; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.3715 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.3545. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the resistance level. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.3805. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.3905. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the rising channel’s downside border and fix below 1.3655.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD remains under pressure around 1.1700

EUR/USD stays on the defensive near 1.1700. The bonds selloff pushes German yields to fresh tops. US Durable Goods Orders surprised to the upside in August. EUR/USD retakes the 1.1700 area after challenging monthly lows near 1.1680 during early trade. EUR/USD offered on USD-gains, looks to Sintra. EUR/USD adds to...
CURRENCIES
investing.com

USD/CHF Stays Above an Upside Support Line

USD/CHF traded higher on Monday, emerged temporarily above the high of last Wednesday, at 0.9273, but pulled back below it. Overall, the pair continues to trade above the upside support line drawn from the low of Aug. 4, and therefore, we would consider the near-term outlook to still be positive, even if the current setback continues for a while more.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

NZD/USD Retraces To Major Support

The US dollar continues to creep up after the Fed’s hawkish tilt. The RSI’s overbought situation suggests that the kiwi’s initial breakout has over-stretched itself. Buying interest could lie between 0.6980 and the psychological level of 0.7000. The bulls will need to clear the origin of the September sell-off (0.7110), and then they could seal the continuation of the rally towards 0.7210.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD: Tough resistance awaits at the 1.3893/1.3914 one-month highs – Commerzbank

“GBP/USD saw quite a recovery yesterday from the 1.3557/78 July low, February low and long term Fibo, which suggests a reluctance to break down at this stage.”. “Rallies will find initial resistance at 1.3726/34 8th September low. Stronger resistance is found at one-month highs at 1.3893/1.3914.”. “The 1.3571/57 low is...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD targets the 1.1664 August low – Commerzbank

“Intraday rallies are indicated to fail ahead of 1.1750.”. “The August low at 1.1664 guards the 200-week ma at 1.1576 and the previous downtrend nowat 1.1424.”. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY to slide towards the 107.36 mark – Commerzbank

USD/JPY has bounced from the 109.12/07 lows. However, the pair’s upside remains capped below 110.25. Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, expects USD/JPY to drop as low as 107.36. “Key overhead resistance lies at 110.25/85. While capped here, we favour the downside.”. “Immediate supports are 109.07/10...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/CHF holds steady near mid-0.9200s, moves little post-SNB

USD/CHF witnessed a subdued/range-bound price action through the early European session. The market reacted little after the SNB announced its monetary policy decision on Thursday. The risk-on mood, the Fed’s more hawkish tilt supports prospects for some near-term upside. The USD/CHF pair held steady near mid-0.9200s through the early European...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD needs to close above $1834 to extend its recovery – Commerzbank

“Gold has sold off to $1750, the 29th June low, it traded below there but most importantly did not close below here and the market is attempting to recover.”. “We have extensive resistance from $1795 to $1834 (55, 200-day moving averages and highs since July) and we look for rallies to struggle on moves into this band – but we actually view the market as pretty sidelined.”
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Outlook: Seems poised to challenge YTD lows, focus remains on FOMC

EUR/USD struggled to capitalize on its modest gains and finally settled unchanged on Tuesday. A combination of factors acted as a tailwind for the USD and capped the upside for the major. The market focus remains glued to the crucial FOMC policy decision, due later this Wednesday. The EUR/USD pair...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD flirts with one-month lows, 1.3600 remains in sight ahead of FOMC

GBP/USD came under renewed selling pressure on Wednesday despite a subdued USD demand. Investors now await the FOMC decision for some impetus ahead of the BoE meeting on Thursday. The GBP/USD pair remained depressed heading into the North American session and dropped to fresh one-month lows, around the 1.3625 region...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy