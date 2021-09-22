CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

EUR/USD Forecast: Fed set to fuel relief rally after Evergrande can kicked down the road

By Follow Following
FXStreet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUR/USD has edged higher calm as China's Evergrande has pledged to pay some debt. The focus shifts to the US Fed, which is set to indicate when it intends to taper bond buys. Wednesday's four-hour chart is showing bulls need a break above 1.1745. Kicking the can down the road...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

Daily recommendations on major – USD/JPY

USD/JPY - 111.30. Dollar's intra-day cross-inspired break of previous Sep's 110.44 high suggests re-test of Aug's 110.79 top would be seen after consolidation, above there would encourage for further headway towards 111.11 early next week before retreat due to overbought condition. Only below 110.07 (prev. res, now sup) signals temporary...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Asian Stock Market: No respite from Evergrande's fall-out risk, oil touched $76.00

Asian stocks show mixed trend on Tuesday tracking Wall Street price action. China’ Evergrande debt-ridden default risk, major central bank’s views on interest rate, rising commodity prices keeps traders buzzy. Beijing Authorities remain strict on corruption allegations amid big corporations with top 25 financial institutions under their lens. Asian stocks...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Soaring US bond yields lift the dollar, risk appetite steadies

Summary: US bond yields broker higher, with the 10-year note hitting 1.5% (1.45% yesterday), a level not seen since June. The benchmark Treasury bond yield settled at 1.49%. Fed officials anticipate an improving economy, warrantying a moderation in the pace of asset purchases. Fed Governor Lael Brainard said that if job hiring continues “as I hope”, the economy “may soon meet the mark” that would attract scaling back the Fed’s monthly bond purchases. The Dollar Index (USD/DXY), a popular gauge of the Greenback’s value against a basket of major currencies, extended its gain to 93.40 (93.27). Risk appetite improved following the news that China’s Central Bank injected more cash into the banking system to try and contain contagion risks from ailing developer Evergrande. The Australian Dollar rebounded 0.36% to 0.7285 from 0.7260 yesterday, while the Kiwi (NZD/USD) was little changed at 0.7010 (0.7015 yesterday). Against the Japanese Yen, the US Dollar rose 0.33% to 111.00 (110.62). The Euro dipped to 1.1695 from 1.1720 yesterday. Germany’s election resulted in no decisive outcome and the task of forming a coalition government weighed on the shared currency. Sterling edged higher to close in New York at 1.3700 (1.3667). The USD/CAD pair eased to 1.2628 from 1.2650. The rise in US bond yields boosted the Greenback against most Asian and Emerging Market currencies. The USD/THB pair (US Dollar vs Thai Baht) rallied 0.45% to 33.60 from 33.40 yesterday. The USD/SGD pair (US Dollar vs Singapore Dollar), however, dipped to 1.3535 from 1.3542. Against the China’s Offshore Yuan, the Greenback (USD/CNH) was little changed at 6.4585 (6.4615).
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Angela Merkel
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Trading in the Same Tight Range

The Euro has fallen significantly during the course of the trading session on Monday to reach just below the 1.17 level. The 1.17 level has been important several times, and at this juncture if we can break down below the lows of the last couple of days, I think the downside will accelerate in this pair, and it is worth noting that we continue to see a lot of choppy behavior, with perhaps the US dollar strengthening due to the fact that the interest rates in America are picking up. That obviously makes the greenback much more attractive than the Euro, and that is playing out on the chart.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD remains vulnerable, downside favored

Gold is alternating between gains and losses so far this Tuesday amid a recovery in the risk sentiment. Focus remains on yields as XAU/USD eyes a pennant breakout, FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta reports. Gold is teasing a pennant breakout on the 4H chart. “Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony on the CARES...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD: Britain's problems at the fuel pump to weigh on the pound

GBP/USD has been under pressure as China grapples with power outages. In the view of FXStreet’s Analyst Yohay Elam, the dual energy crisis is set to fuel further falls. Worries about energy are set to keep the pressure on GBP/USD. “UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has instructed the army to...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD renews 12-day low around 1.2600 amid firmer oil, sluggish USD

USD/CAD consolidates losses around intraday low, prints six-day downtrend. Risk appetite improves amid receding fears over Evergrande. Hopes of pre-pandemic energy demand propel WTI oil prices towards yearly peak. Fed Chair Powell’s testimony, US data eyed amid a lack of major catalysts at home. USD/CAD remains pressured around a multi-day...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Debt Crisis#Europe#Usd#Eur Usd#The Us Fed#The Federal Reserve#Fed Chair#Cdu#Fdp#Germans
FXStreet.com

Forex technical analysis and forecast: Majors, equities and commodities

After completing the descending structure at 1.1684 along with the correction towards 1.1709, EURUSD has formed a new consolidation range around 1.1704. Possibly, today the pair may start a new decline to break 1.1684 and then continue falling with the target at 1.1660. GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Three reasons to fall below support after dead-cat bounce

EUR/USD has been struggling amid a global energy crisis and rising US yields. The US debt-ceiling is issue could erupt and boost the safe-haven dollar. Tuesday's four-hour chart is showing that bears are in control and 1.1660 at risk. Evergrande out, energy issues in – markets have been shifting their...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Dual energy crisis set to fuel further falls, levels to watch

GBP.USD has been under pressure as China grapples with power outages. Britain's problems at the fuel pump weigh on the pound. Tuesday's four-hour chart is showing bears are in the lead. UK rate hikes coming? Sterling has found little comfort in Governor Andrew Bailey's repeated comments about raising rates before...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
MarketWatch

Bond yields keep climbing with 30-year pushing further past 2%

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond pushed further past 2% early Wednesday, last up 6 basis points to 2.05%, a level not seen since June. The 10-year was yielding 1.533%, up 5 basis points, also hovering at levels not seen since June. Yields have been climbing since last week's Federal Reserve decision.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD drops to $1,735 area amid surging US bond yields

Gold picks up bids inside short-term trading range below short-term SMA, trend line resistance. Market sentiment dwindles as PBOC battles Evergrande woes, Fedspeak favor tapering. Economic recovery hopes linger in Asia but the West stays optimistic. Update: Gold witnessed fresh selling during the early European session and dropped to the...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD retreats sharply from daily tops, drops to 0.7265 area amid stronger USD

AUD/USD struggled to capitalize/preserve its modest gains to levels beyond the 0.7300 mark. Surging US bond yields pushed the USD to fresh one-month tops and prompted fresh selling. A cautious mood further weighed on the perceived riskier aussie and contributed to the slide. The AUD/USD pair dropped nearly 50 pips...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD defends 1.1685-80 support with eyes on ECB’s Lagarde, Fed’s Powell

EUR/USD consolidates early Asian losses, rebounds from short-term key support. Market sentiment improves amid hopes over US stimulus, China’s Evergrande. US Treasury yields refresh three-month top, favoring US dollar bulls. Fed tapering concerns, ECB’s optimism stay on the table but PBOC’s hopes of overcoming real-estate woes in focus. EUR/USD licks...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Forex Today: Dollar eases with yields ahead of Powell, energy crisis causes concern

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, September 28:. Markets are looking to rise after retreating amid rising yields and energy issues. The dollar is losing some ground ahead of Fed Chair Powell's testimony. Energy shortages are gaining more traction while cryptocurrencies retreat amid regulation talk. US 10-year...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD struggles for direction, stuck in a range around 1.3700 mark

GBP/USD witnessed a subdued/range-bound price action through the early European session. The continuous surge in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and acted as a headwind. The downside remains cushioned, warranting some caution for aggressive bearish traders. The GBP/USD pair surrendered modest intraday gains and was last seen trading...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD slides further below mid-0.7200s, fresh daily lows

A combination of factors prompted fresh selling around AUD/USD on Tuesday. Surging US bond yields, the risk-off impulse boosted the safe-haven greenback. A sustained break below the 0.7220 support will set the stage for further losses. The AUD/USD pair remained depressed heading into the North American session and was last...
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forecast: October 2021

The Euro has drifted lower during the bulk of the month of September, reaching down towards the 1.17 level. That being said, we are sitting on top of a major support level that extends down to the 1.16 level. That being the case, I think that the month of October should be rather important, as it could give us a bit of a “heads up” as to where we are going on a longer-term timeframe.
CURRENCIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy