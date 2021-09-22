Home Matters® Arizona Fund Announces Nearly $1 Million in Affordable Housing Grants for Projects in Phoenix and Flagstaff
PHOENIX, ARIZONA – Arizona healthcare leaders have joined forces to increase affordable housing in the state because they have something in common: they believe housing is good healthcare, saves lives and saves the state money. The Home Matters Arizona Fund is planning a $100 million fund over two years to finance affordable housing projects in Arizona. It is announcing a third round of grant recipients that will receive a total of $851,000.realestatedaily-news.com
