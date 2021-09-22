CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon Dishes Out Cars, $100K In Rewards To Workers As It Seeks To Encourage Staff Vaccination

By Shivdeep Dhaliwal
Benzinga
Benzinga
 6 days ago
Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) has dished out cars and $100,000 in cash bonuses to employees at its warehouses and at Whole Foods who got vaccinated.

What Happened: The e-commerce behemoth has given away cars worth as much as $40,000 to four warehouse workers and one Whole Foods team member, as per an Instagram post.

The post by the “Amazon Vest Life” account contained brief biographies of the winning staff members, who all said they were vaccinated.

Three warehouse and Whole Foods employees received a $100,000 award last week for getting vaccinated, Amazon Vest Life posted separately.

Why It Matters: Multiple companies and government agencies have taken to holding lavish sweepstakes to increase COVID-19 vaccinations.

Those giving away prizes have included CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS), Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), and United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL).

Amazon’s “Max Your Vax” program offers employees a chance to win cars, a vacation package worth $12,000, and cash prizes as large as $500,000, as per CNBC.

A total of 18 prizes, worth $2 million, will reportedly be given out through Oct. 21.

As per the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a total of nearly 467.25 million vaccines have been distributed in the United States and 386.78 million have been administered.

CDC data indicates that 63.9% of adults have received at least one shot, while 54.8% have been fully vaccinated with two doses.

Price Action: On Tuesday, Amazon shares closed nearly 0.4% lower at $3,343.63 in the regular session and fell 0.13% in the after-hours trading.

Photo: Courtesy of Tony Webster via Flickr

NewsTimes

Amazon Gives 8 Vaccinated Employees Payouts, Cars

In an effort to encourage staff vaccination against Covid-19, Amazon has launched the Max Your Vax sweepstakes. Eight employees have been given rewards so far, including $100,000 or a new car. On Monday, the company announced on Instagram that four warehouse workers and one Whole Foods employee were rewarded after...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOXBusiness

Amazon, Whole Foods employees win new cars, cash prizes as part of vaccine lottery

Amazon and Whole Foods employees were handsomely rewarded with brand new cars as part of the company's campaign to encourage employees to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. Ticker Security Last Change Change %. AMZN AMAZON.COM, INC. 3,412.65 +32.60 +0.96%. The employees, whose names were drawn from the company's Max Your...
LOTTERY
northwestgeorgianews.com

Southwest Airlines rewards vaccinated workers with two days of bonus pay

DALLAS — Southwest Airlines will give vaccinated workers two days of bonus pay that will arrive in paychecks just before Christmas, moving to reward workers even as the White House pushes its own mandates for all large businesses. Dallas-based Southwest also told workers in a memo Wednesday that only vaccinated...
DALLAS, GA
NBC San Diego

Southwest Airlines Rolls Out New Covid-19 Vaccine Incentives for Staff

Southwest's vaccine incentive includes 16 hours of extra pay to most employees and pay for 13 trip segments for pilots and flight attendants. The airline will also end Covid pay protections for staff in mid-November if they are unvaccinated. The policy follows similar plans by other airlines, which were rolled...
INDUSTRY
New Pittsburgh Courier

Amazon rolls out new incentives in push to hire more workers; will fund full four-year college tuition

ROLLING OUT — Like everyone else, Amazon needs more workers – hundreds in the Lehigh Valley alone. And they’re rolling out new incentives to try and get them. The company announced during an event at its facility in Breinigsville that it will fund full four-year college tuition, regardless of what workers study or if they stay with Amazon.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Benzinga

Growing CBD Market Lures Mainstream Businesses

With the production of hemp legalized under the 2018 Farm Bill, some mainstream supplement companies are positioning themselves to get into CBD-infused vitamin products — a market that was estimated at $1.64 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $13.9 billion by 2028, according to a report from Grand View Research.
ECONOMY
CBS San Francisco

CVS Stores Roll Out Pfizer Booster Shots Across Bay Area

SAN CARLOS (KPIX) — The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster shot is now more accessible in the Bay Area, as hundreds of CVS Health stores across California now offer the shot to eligible populations. CVS is following these guidelines set by ACIP and CDC: • People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series • People age 50 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series • People 18...
SAN MATEO, CA
Benzinga

Myriad Genetics Insider Sold Over $None In Company Stock

Nicole Lambert, Corporate Officer at Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN), made a large insider sell on September 27, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday showed that Lambert sold 14,849 shares of Myriad Genetics at prices ranging from $33.10 to $33.31. The total transaction amounted to $492,536.
STOCKS
Alissa Rose

Experts Worried About Food Shortage In America.

Certain foods are harder to find because of shortages of a few items at grocery stores and higher expenses overall. If you've noticed your grocery store items looking a little empty right now, you're not the only one. The supply chain issues various shortages of particular ingredients.
Benzinga

Benzinga

