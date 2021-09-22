Little taste of fall stopping by – Nick

Good early Wednesday morning, everyone. Mother Nature will never cease to amaze by taking us from one season to another within the span of a day. That’s what happened with the cold front that came through on Monday. This was a strong cold front that brought us quite a bit of rain and t-storms late Monday afternoon, Monday night and into Tuesday morning. While the average rain from the front left behind an average of 0.7″ across the area, the bulk of the rainfall fell across areas along and east of US 69.