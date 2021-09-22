CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for St. Marys by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-22 03:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: St. Marys COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in St. Marys County. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT early this morning, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.0 feet, yards are flooded on Saint George Island, and water will begin covering the road leading to the island, especially if there is wave action. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one to one and a half feet above normal. The high tide at Point Lookout is ongoing. The next high tide at Piney Point is at 3:50 AM. The next high tide at Coltons Point is at 4:26 AM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. St Marys River at Straits Point MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 3.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 22/03 AM 3.0 1.4 1.4 2 Minor 22/04 PM 3.3 1.7 1.6 3 Minor 23/04 AM 3.2 1.6 1.6 2-3 Minor 23/05 PM 3.3 1.7 1.6 0-1 Minor 24/05 AM 2.5 0.9 1.0 1 None 24/06 PM 2.6 1.0 1.0 0 None

