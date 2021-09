Bella Thorne, alongside her fiancé Benjamin Mascolo, opened up to HollywoodLife about preparing for their upcoming wedding!. Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo have been on cloud 9 since their engagement on March 21st on the set of their upcoming movie, Time Is Up. Now, seven months into the engagement, Bella admitted to HollywoodLife that the couple has a “rough date in mind” but has yet to do much planning because of their busy schedules. “It’s going slowly but surely,” the actress told HL in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “I already have three, four movies slated for next year, and Ben also has stuff slated for next year. So we’re both just in this odd place of having to work so much, and we really want time off before the wedding so that we can enjoy it.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO