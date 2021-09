Sharon Horgan is set to star in, co-write, and executive produce a dark comedy that has been ordered to series at Apple, Variety has learned. The untitled comedy follows the lives of the Garvey sisters, who are bound together by the premature death of their parents and a promise to always protect one another. Apple has given the project a 10-episode order. It is adapted from the Flemish series “Clan,” which was created by Malin-Sarah Gozin. Horgan, Brett Baer, and Dave Finkel adapted the series, with all three serving as executive producers. Horgan, Faye Dorn and Clelia Mountford executive produce for Merman,...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO