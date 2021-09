It’s been several years since “Fast and Furious” star Paul Walker died and the effects are still be felt by his co-star Jordana Brewster. Brewster starred alongside Paul Walker and many other actors in the “Fast and Furious” franchise. Walker was known for his role as Brian O’Conner in the films, Brewster also had a big role as Walker’s on-screen wife in the popular movie franchise. Walker and Brewster grew close through their time on the “Fast and Furious” set, becoming great friends. Brewster admits in a recent interview that Walker’s death still weighs heavily on her mind, nearly eight years later. Many other “Fast and Furious” actors have expressed similar sentiments since Paul Walker’s death in 2013. She says Walker had a “huge impact” on her life and the lives of many others. She also grief “comes in waves” when she thinks back to her time with Paul Walker.

