Coastal Flood Watch issued for Anne Arundel by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 15:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Anne Arundel COASTAL FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level possible in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Anne Arundel County. * WHEN...From 3 PM EDT this afternoon through Thursday morning, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.2 feet, water begins to approach businesses on Dock Street in Annapolis. The City Dock parking lot is flooded. Compromise Street is flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The potentially affected high tides at Annapolis U.S. Naval Academy will be 7:19 PM this evening and 7:19 AM Thursday. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Severn River at Annapolis MLLW Categories - Minor 2.6 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 6.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 4.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 22/06 AM 2.5 1.1 1.1 1 None 22/08 PM 3.3 1.9 1.8 2 Moderate 23/07 AM 3.3 1.9 1.9 2 Moderate 23/07 PM 3.1 1.7 1.7 0-1 Minor 24/08 AM 1.9 0.5 0.6 0 None 24/09 PM 2.3 0.9 0.7 0 None