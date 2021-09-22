Special Weather Statement issued for Webb by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-22 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Webb An area of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of south central Webb County through 300 AM CDT At 215 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Laredo International Airport, or over Laredo, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Laredo, Rio Bravo, Texas A&M, Laredo International Airport, St Augustine High School South Laredo, Doctors Hospital Of Laredo, Laredo Country Club, Laredo Community College, United South High School and Ranchitos Las Lomas. This includes the following highways Interstate 35 between mile markers 1 and 7. US Highway 59 between mile markers 812 and 824. US Highway 83 between mile markers 718 and 728. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH