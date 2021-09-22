CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Attraction Is the Seed

By Jonathan Morris Schwartz
goodmenproject.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI literally couldn’t breathe. Do you remember when you were a kid and got explosively excited about going to Disney or opening birthday presents? Multiply that by a thousand and you’ll be in the ballpark of how I feel when I’m in love. I love large. Too large probably. I...

goodmenproject.com

Comments / 0

Related
goodmenproject.com

I Loved a Narcissist and I’m Not Sorry

It’s been fourteen years since I left my husband, eleven years since the divorce was final. I was fifteen when I met him, and he was 20. He lied and said he was 19. It didn’t matter to me, though. I was in love and I thought he loved me.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
goodmenproject.com

5 Love Truths I Desperately Wish Everyone Knew

I love saving people from themselves. If I had my way (and didn’t risk getting punched in the face), I’d shamelessly take a fighting couple to the side, sit them down, hug them, and show them a better way. There’s always a better way. I love showing people how to...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
goodmenproject.com

The Generous Cost of Love

We can’t live without love. We don’t even want to try. But the question is, what does it cost? Love is the most generous of human emotions. It makes us do things that are not in our best interest but are for the benefit of others. Love compels us to give what we have or even sacrifice what we have in order to help someone else.
SOCIETY
goodmenproject.com

5 of the Best Places To Meet Single Men and Women

There are so many single people in the world, but where are they all? Why are so many of us single when we don’t want to be? Maybe we are looking in the wrong places? Here are 5 of the best places to meet single men and women. 1. Online.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Seeds#Love Buzz#Mac N
goodmenproject.com

3 Things I Learned About Love Thanks to My Alcoholic Ex

Mondays always stood out in my relationship with my ex. He was addicted to diazepam and would take a dozen pills once a week — on a Monday. Initially, I dreaded Mondays. The diazepam removed all personality from him — he was blank, idle, barely conscious. He would just stare into one spot or watch TV or sleep.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Hello Magazine

Goldie Hawn's daughter-in-law mourns devastating death in emotional post

Goldie Hawn's daughter-in-law, actress Meredith Hagner, shared some devastating news with her fans on social media at the start of the week. The mother-of-one announced the death of her beloved rescue dog Bowie, who sadly passed away in her arms. Wyatt Russell's wife shared a series of photos of the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Longevity
HollywoodLife

Tori Spelling’s Kids: Meet Her 5 Children From Oldest to Youngest

Tori Spelling was born to be a mother and it just so happens that she got to be one five times over during her marriage to Dean McDermott. Meet the family!. Tori Spelling has seen it all in her 15-year marriage to actor Dean McDermott: whirlwind romance, heartbreak, health scares and financial troubles. But despite the ups and downs that come with any marriage, Tori and Dean have always been able to be on the exact same page about one thing: their five adorable children. No matter what the couple is going through, their kids come first. And as we’ve seen from countless social media tributes over the years, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star and Dean shower their kids with love and affection.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
gentside.co.uk

Proudly 'unmuzzled, unmasked and unvaccinated' anti-vaxx mother dies of COVID-19

A woman in the US by the name of Kristen Lowery has passed away due to the coronavirus after preaching freedom of expression and condemning masks and vaccines. The anti-vax mother-of-four would regularly post on her personal Facebook account anti vaccination rhetoric, claiming to be giving a voice to 'the vaccine injured.' The 40-year-old woman was described as being a 'free thinker' and believed people should stop at nothing to question everything.
SCIENCE
Hello Magazine

Inside Angelina Jolie's botanical-themed living room at home with her children

Angelina Jolie is notoriously private despite being one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Until recently, the actress wasn't active on social media, but since making her Instagram debut last month she's been giving an incredible insight into her private life. Most recently, the Maleficent star took to Instagram to...
CELEBRITIES
AceShowbiz

Chelsea Handler Raves About Falling in Love With Her 'Best' Guy Weeks After Cozying Up to Jo Koy

The former 'Chelsea' star sparks romance rumors with the stand-up comedian after they were caught on camera packing on some PDAs at the Los Angeles Dodgers game in August. AceShowbiz - Chelsea Handler has added fuel to rumors suggesting that she's dating Jo Koy. Just weeks after she was spotted cozying up to the stand-up comic, the "Chelsea" alum raved about falling in love with her "best" guy.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy