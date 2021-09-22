Wednesday newspaper round-up: Energy bills, Pret A Manger, BT, Evergrande
Ministers are considering ways to cut energy bills for the poorest households amid soaring gas prices as analysis suggests a typical low-income UK family will be £1,750 worse off by next April. On Tuesday Boris Johnson brushed away worries about a wider cost of living squeeze and shortages this winter, saying “Christmas is on”. But government sources said there were concerns, with discussions already under way about whether to extend or raise existing discounts on energy bills available to those on the lowest incomes, with prices set to rise by an average of 12-13% – or £139 a year – from October. - Guardian.www.sharecast.com
