Wednesday newspaper round-up: Energy bills, Pret A Manger, BT, Evergrande

By Michele Maatouk
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinisters are considering ways to cut energy bills for the poorest households amid soaring gas prices as analysis suggests a typical low-income UK family will be £1,750 worse off by next April. On Tuesday Boris Johnson brushed away worries about a wider cost of living squeeze and shortages this winter, saying “Christmas is on”. But government sources said there were concerns, with discussions already under way about whether to extend or raise existing discounts on energy bills available to those on the lowest incomes, with prices set to rise by an average of 12-13% – or £139 a year – from October. - Guardian.

UK puts army on standby as fuel pumps run dry

Britain on Monday put the army on standby to help with the ongoing fuel crisis as fears over tanker driver shortages led to panic buying, leaving many of the country's pumps dry. "Limited number of military tanker drivers to be put on a state of readiness and deployed if necessary to further stabilise fuel supply chain," the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy said in a statement issued late on Monday. 
Tuesday newspaper round-up: Wise, National Lottery, Octopus Energy

The billionaire chief executive of the money transfer provider Wise has been fined hundreds of thousands of pounds by HMRC for deliberately defaulting on his taxes, The Telegraph can reveal. Kristo Kaarmann, the Estonian co-founder of Wise, was charged £365,651 for a deliberate default during the 2017/18 tax year on a £720,495 tax bill. - Telegraph.
Power crisis deepens in Asia and Europe: What it means to shipping

There’s panic-buying of gasoline in the U.K. Natural gas prices in Europe and Asia are skyrocketing. Protests are breaking out across Europe due to spiking electricity bills. India and China are short of coal for utilities. Power is being rationed to factories in multiple Chinese provinces — and winter is coming.
Octopus to take on more than half a million Avro Energy customers after collapse

Octopus Energy has been appointed to take on Avro’s 580,000-strong customer base, after it became the biggest supplier yet to collapse in Britain’s “crisis-hit” retail energy market.Ofgem (the Office of Gas and Electricity Markets) said Octopus, which specialises in sustainable household gas and electric, had been chosen after a “competitive process” to get the best deal for Avro’s clients.The move will allow Octopus to recoup all costs incurred, including buying energy for customers of the failed supplier via an industry levy that ultimately falls on consumer bills. Households transferred to Octopus will also be protected by the energy price cap,...
Boris Johnson
UK government sees 'tentative' signs fuel crisis is easing

Britain’s transport minister said Tuesday there are “tentative signs” a fuel-supply crisis snarling the country is easing, but it will be a while before the situation returns to normal. The government has put army troops on standby to help get gas to stations and help ease a fuel drought triggered by a shortage of truck drivers.“There are now the first very tentative signs of stabilization in forecourt storage which won’t be reflected in the queues as yet,” Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said. “But it is the first time that we have seen more petrol actually in the petrol stations.“As...
What is causing the UK fuel shortages?

As panicked British drivers queue around the block to top up their tanks at petrol stations amid fears of a flash fuel crisis, many are asking whether we are witnessing the latest evidence of a back-firing Brexit in action.While transport secretary Grant Shapps did admit on Tuesday that Britain’s decision to withdraw from the European Union (EU) had been “a factor” in the chaos, for the most part Boris Johnson’s government and the fuel industry have been quick to downplay the problem, insisting there is no actual shortage of petrol and diesel reserves and that this is merely a...
Panic buying leaves up to 90 percent of fuel pumps dry in major British cities

LONDON, Sept 27 – Gas station pumps ran dry in British cities on Monday and vendors rationed sales as a shortage of truckers strained supply chains to breaking point. A post-Brexit shortage of lorry drivers as the COVID-19 pandemic eases has sown chaos through British supply chains in everything from food to fuel, raising the specter of disruptions and price rises in the run-up to Christmas.
Fuel crisis – live: Supplies could return to normal ‘in coming days’ says industry as pump prices soar

The lorry driver shortage in the UK is a consequence of Brexit and low wages, according to the man set to replace Angela Merkel as German chancellor.Olaf Scholz, leader of the SDP, said the free movement of labour was an EU benefit that the UK had chosen to leave behind.“We worked very hard to convince the British not to leave the union. Now they decided different and I hope they will manage the problems coming from that,” he said.Many petrol stations around the UK remain dry and unions have called on the government to use emergency powers to give...
PM ‘considering sending in Army’ to drive fuel trucks as pumps run dry

The Prime Minister is said to be considering whether to call in soldiers to deliver fuel to petrol stations as pumps ran dry after days of panic buying.Emergency measures were triggered on Sunday evening, with Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng choosing to suspend competition laws for the fuel industry to allow suppliers to target filling stations running low.Multiple reports suggested that Boris Johnson on Monday will mull whether to follow that by taking the drastic step of sending in the Army to drive oil tankers as “frenzied buying” added to fuel supply issues caused by a lack of HGV drivers.Transport Secretary...
Amazon preps insurance offering for UK SME business customers

Amazon will soon offer insurance to small and medium-sized UK business customers, marking the e-commerce giant's first business insurance offering in Britain. Members of Amazon's Business Prime programme will be given access to cover from broker Superscript, including contents, cyber and professional indemnity insurance, which will be underwritten by "major UK insurers".
Pret A Manger is tempting US coffee lovers with its subscription service, capitalizing on a booming trend among retailers

Pret A Manger has launched its coffee-subscription program in New York City and Washington, D.C. It follows a successful rollout in the UK, which garnered 16,500 subscriptions on its debut day. The coffee market is showing resilience, said an expert from the Speciality Coffee Association. See more stories on Insider's...
UK to offer 10,500 post-Brexit visas to counter growing worker crisis

Britain will issue up to 10,500 temporary work visas to lorry drivers and poultry workers to ease chronic staff shortages, the government announced Saturday, in a U-turn on post-Brexit immigration policy. The short-term visas, to run from next month until late December, come as ministers grapple with a huge shortfall in drivers and some other key workers that has hit fuel supplies and additional industries. A tanker drivers shortage has caused large queues at petrol stations in recent days, as people ignore government pleas not to panic-buy fuel after some garages closed due to the lack of deliveries. The decision to expand the critical worker visa scheme is a reversal by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose government had tightened post-Brexit immigration rules insisting that Britain's reliance on foreign labour must end.
London midday: Stocks a little weaker amid Evergrande uncertainty

London stocks were still a little weaker by midday on Friday amid ongoing concerns about Chinese property developer Evergrande. The FTSE 100 was down 0.2% at 7,062.87, with investors none the wiser as to whether Evergrande has met its latest bond interest payment. Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive...
UK agrees to relax visa rules for foreign truck drivers - report

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has reportedly approved the relaxation of UK immigration rules to allow more foreign truck drivers into the country to ease shortages at petrol stations and wider economic disruption. The government has faced mounting criticism from retailers and the haulage industry as a shortage of drivers...
BP temporarily shuts some petrol stations due to supply issues

A spokesperson for the company told Sharecast: "We are experiencing some fuel supply issues at some of our retail sites in the UK and unfortunately have therefore seen a handful of sites temporarily close due to a lack of both unleaded and diesel grades. "These have been caused by some...
Sandwich chain Pret A Manger unveils expansion plans

Global coffee and sandwich chain Pret A Manger has announced plans to double its footprint over the next five years with $136m (£100m) of net investment from JAB Holdings and Pret founder Sinclair Beecham. The investment will be used by the company to open more than 200 outlets, including 100...
Pret a Manger to open 200 stores in two years after Covid bounce back

Pret a Manger will open more than 200 stores in the UK over the next two years after receiving a £100m cash injection.The sandwich retail chain – hit hard by changes to working practices in lockdown – will ultimately aim to double its presence across the country in five years.Pret plunged to a pre-tax operating loss of £256.5m last year, with revenues falling by 58 per cent to £299m, as it was forced to close stores for months at a time. With Covid restrictions now eased, Pret has said regional shops are now at their strongest ever levels, while sites...
