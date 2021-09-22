Print v. eTextbooks: Which does UD prefer?

Based on the SOL pass rate of 60.46%, Mecklenburg County is ranked 50th out of 132 school divisions in the state of Virginia. Due to the pandemic and the adaptation of virtual learning, 2020 numbers were not reported, however, in 2019 Mecklenburg County was ranked 61st in the state with a pass rate of 79.48%. According to Joan Hite, Executive Director of Curriculum and Instruction, though the pass rate did go down, there is nothing to be alarmed about and that the change could be contributed to remote instruction and attendance issues.

