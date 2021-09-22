CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Print v. eTextbooks: Which does UD prefer?

flyernews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHear what researchers, professors and students say when it comes to a preference for print or eTextbooks. Photo courtesy of Bartsche. A Direct Textbook survey of more than 400 current college students found that six out of ten prefer print to eTextbooks. Print textbooks preference has declined 10% since 2015 when 72% of students favored print textbooks. Yet the increase in students who prefer eTextbooks increased by just 2% while the percentage of students with no preference increased by almost 8%.

flyernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
flyernews.com

UD’s ‘Marianist Spirit in action’ at COVID-19 teach-in

Dr. Joe Valenzano, who organized the event, speaks at an afternoon session of the teach-in. Photo courtesy of Olivia Shirk. Roughly 1,300 students attended the COVID-19 vaccine teach-in hosted by the University of Dayton on Sept. 15 to address the common misconceptions surrounding the coronavirus vaccine. Staff and faculty members...
DAYTON, OH
University of Dallas News

UD Student Government elections spark conversation about student athlete integration

Due to discrepancies in the 2021-2022 Student Government elections, a new conversation about student athlete representation and integration on campus has been sparked. Student athletes, along with commuters and international students, were originally only able to vote for their respective representatives and not their class representatives. Much of the conversation...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sociology#Ebooks#Engineering#Ud#Direct Textbook#Etextbooks 29#Covid#Digital#Student Watch#Oncampus Research#The Ud Bookstore#Complete Digital Access
University of Dallas News

Dear UD: A letter from the Biology Department

The following assessment addresses the science behind vaccines and masking. Detailed scientific information is included from sources based on peer-reviewed research publications in reputable scientific journals. It is not intended as a commentary on policies, mandates or individual choices. In the span of less than two years the COVID-19 pandemic...
DALLAS, TX
flyernews.com

The sounds of UD resonated through downtown Dayton Friday

Students and faculty from the Department of Music preform at the Levitt Pavilion for first time since COVID. Photo of Pride of Dayton Marching Band courtesy of Kerry Kadel. On the evening of Sept. 3, the University of Dayton Music Department was represented by multiple group performances at the Levitt Pavilion located in downtown Dayton. With the outdoor amphitheater atmosphere, UD’s ensembles had the opportunity to perform live for the first time in months while abiding by COVID accommodations.
DAYTON, OH
University of Dallas News

Humans of UD: Dr. Hatlie

Peter Hatlie, a man of many names, grew up in Wahpeton, N.D. It was a town so small that he was not born there because there was no hospital. Instead, his parents crossed the river to Minnesota where he was born. Now vice president, dean, and director of the University...
EDUCATION
udallas.edu

New Faces on Campus: UD Welcomes Six New Faculty Members

The University of Dallas welcomes six new faculty members this 2021-22 academic year. Their knowledge and insights will further enrich student learning in many disciplines, including biology, chemistry, economics, politics and philosophy. “Our students benefit from the diverse talents and experiences that these faculty members bring to campus. In meeting...
IRVING, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
telegraphherald.com

Photojournalist shares power of stories, sacrifice at UD

In the middle of a presentation on immigration and storytelling Tuesday at University of Dubuque’s Heritage Center, the audience erupted into quiet conversation. Saul Flores, a motivational speaker and photojournalist, asked the theater full of college students to share with one another about someone in their lives who sacrificed for them.
DUBUQUE, IA
the University of Delaware

UD PCS introduces Foundations of R for Data Analysis Certificate

On a typical night in Anytown, USA, countless families, friends and individuals are hanging out in their living rooms and binge-watching Netflix. As they settle in for a relaxing evening in their respective residences, few if any of them are likely thinking about how their current situation may have been shaped by data scientists.
EDUCATION
delawarepublic.org

UD’s Spectrum Scholars program seeks to create career opportunities

Employment rates for people with disabilities are much lower than for people without disabilities. A program at the University of Delaware aims to change this for young people on the autism spectrum. Delaware Public Media’s Sophia Schmidt reports it seeks to build equitable pathways for them to succeed in their...
COLLEGES
University of Dallas News

The peculiar beauty of UD conversations

G.K. Chesterton once said that “In Catholicism, the pint, the pipe, and the cross can all fit together.” I’d say that at UD, “Moana”, the Declaration of Independence and “The Iliad” can all fit together. As a new student this semester, I was looking forward to becoming familiar with the...
COLLEGES
CBS Chicago

Northwestern University Bans All Social Activities At Campus Fraternities Until At Least Mid-October After Reports Of Drugging; Some Students Want Greek Life Abolished

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) — Northwestern University is suspending social events and recruitment activities for fraternities after reports of people being drugged without consent. As CBS 2’s Steven Graves reported, students protested Sunday night – calling for Greek life at Northwestern to be abolished altogether. Northwestern announced Saturday that it had received a report from someone claiming they were drugged without consent at a fraternity house, at 2325 Sheridan Rd. in Evanston. The university reported it is also investigating separate, similar reports at on-campus frat houses. The university did not name the fraternities, but a Daily Northwestern report identified them as the Sigma Alpha...
EVANSTON, IL
the University of Delaware

UD named best employer in Delaware

The University of Delaware has been ranked the best employer in Delaware by Forbes magazine. To rank employers in each state, the magazine surveyed 80,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 500 employees from October 2020 to June 2021. In addition to UD, the Delaware list includes six employers based in the state and nine national employers with operations here.
DELAWARE STATE
thenewsprogress.com

SOL scores rank MCPS 50th in the state

Based on the SOL pass rate of 60.46%, Mecklenburg County is ranked 50th out of 132 school divisions in the state of Virginia. Due to the pandemic and the adaptation of virtual learning, 2020 numbers were not reported, however, in 2019 Mecklenburg County was ranked 61st in the state with a pass rate of 79.48%. According to Joan Hite, Executive Director of Curriculum and Instruction, though the pass rate did go down, there is nothing to be alarmed about and that the change could be contributed to remote instruction and attendance issues.
VIRGINIA STATE
Hartford Courant

After imposing vaccine mandates, Connecticut colleges and universities seeing few COVID-19 cases

After nearly all Connecticut colleges and universities chose to require COVID-19 vaccination for all students returning to campus this fall, most have recorded few coronavirus cases in the early weeks of the semester, numbers from the schools show. That marks a dramatic change from last fall, when COVID-19 cases surged on college campuses, leading schools to quarantine dorms, send home ...
CONNECTICUT STATE
The 74

Huge New Demand for Remote Learning, Rethinking Bans on Virtual Options

This the latest in a series of weekly analyses of COVID-19 policies in 100 large and high-profile school systems, produced by the Center on Reinventing Public Education at the University of Washington, Bothell. You can see the full archive here.  During the spring, COVID-19 cases were on the decline, vaccines were being distributed and most […]
EDUCATION
delawarebusinessnow.com

UD gets $509,615 economic development grant

The University of Delaware’s Spin In program, won a five-year $509,615 grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration. The announcement came from Alejandra Castillo, assistant secretary of commerce for economic development, during a visit with U.S. Sen. Tom Carper at UD’s Science, Technology and Advanced Research (STAR) Campus last week.
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy