ASX 200 Closes Higher as Evergrande Fears Ease

investing.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com - The S&P/ASX 200 closed higher on Wednesday, adding 23.10 points or 0.32% to 7296.90 and extending gains of 0.25% in the previous session as Chinese property giant Evergrande confirmed it would pay some of its bond interest which is due on Thursday. In coronavirus news, New South Wales...

za.investing.com

investing.com

ASX 200 Sheds 1.5% at Close

Investing.com - The ASX 200 lost 108.60 points or 1.47% to 7,275.60 on Tuesday, retreating from a 0.57% gain yesterday, as a weak lead on Wall St and a surge in long term bond yields both domestically and abroad dented risk sentiment. In coronavirus news, New South Wales tallied 863...
STOCKS
investing.com

Wall Street Opens Lower on Inflation Fears; Nasdaq Down 1.4%

Investing.com -- U.S. stock markets fell at the opening on Tuesday as fears of inflation continued to push up bond yields, pressuring valuations that have been supported since the start of the pandemic by extraordinary stimulus measures. By 9:45 AM ET (1345 GMT), the Nasdaq Composite was down 1.4%, near...
STOCKS
investing.com

ASX Starts the Week 0.6% Higher

Investing.com - The S&P/ASX 200 added 46.20 points or 0.63% to 7,388.80 in early deals on Monday, recouping losses of 0.7% in the previous week as energy companies were boosted by rising crude oil prices, while mining heavyweights moved higher on stabilizing Iron ore prices. In coronavirus news, New South...
STOCKS
actionforex.com

JPY Drops As Evergrande Uncertainty Tends To Ease

The Japanese currency experiences some safe haven outflows on Friday as market worries about the possible ripple effects of Evergrande, a giant Chinese developer, defaulting tended to ease. It should be noted that the USD tended to get considerable support against a number of its counterparts on Friday as US yields tended to be on the rise before correcting lower today, possibly reflecting also the more hawkish stance of the Fed on Wednesday. The common currency remained relatively stable, while EUR traders keep an eye out for the results of Germany’s elections as a long negotiation period seems about to follow the results to form a governing alliance. The Loonie gained against the USD during today’s Asian session, possibly also reflecting the positive market mood yet probably also supported by higher oil prices which continued to rise for a fifth consecutive day feeding on supply worries. US stockmarkets remained in the greens as market participants tended to shake off any worries for a possible Evergrande default, yet the Chinese developer seems to have missed yet another interest payment which could increase uncertainty in today’s session. Gold prices rose on Friday despite rising yields and a strengthening USD, possibly reflecting some market uncertainty. USD/JPY corrected lower during today’s Asian session after a five-day rally and before reaching the 110.90 (R1) resistance line. Given that in its correction lower the pair broke the upward trendline guiding it, we tend to switch our bullish outlook in favor of a sideways bias temporarily. The RSI indicator below our 4-hour chart seems to remain near the reading of 70, which on the one hand tends to confirm the bull’s dominance yet reminds us that the pair is near overbought levels. Should the bulls actually take charge once again of the pair’s direction, we may see it breaking 110.90 (R1) resistance line and aim for the 111.65 (R2) level. If the bears take over, we may see the pair breaking the 110.20 (S1) support line, aiming for the 109.25 (S2) level.
MARKETS
IBTimes

Global Stocks Mostly Fall On Renewed Evergrande Fears

Stock markets mostly dropped Friday, as traders closed out a volatile week for global equities by booking profits amid renewed concerns over troubled Chinese property developer Evergrande. Evergrande's silence over an interest payment that had been due Thursday fueled investors' angst over the potential fallout from a collapse of the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
investing.com

Evergrande Fears Return, BoE Appears Hawkish

All but one of the EU and US major stock indices traded higher yesterday, perhaps due to investors' belief that Evergrande (OTC:EGRNY) would make some payments on Thursday. However, risk appetite softened as the day passed with no official announcement. We also had a Bank of England (BoE) decision yesterday,...
STOCKS
investing.com

ASX 200 Closes Higher for Third Consecutive Session

Investing.com - The S&P/ASX 200 added 73.30 points or 1% to 7370.20 on Thursday, extending gains for the third consecutive session as easing fears of China Evergrande's brush with default drove a rebound in Iron ore prices which pushed mining companies higher. In coronavirus news, New South Wales added 1039...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Powell’s taper timing talk boosts dollar, Evergrande fears ease

Summary: The US Dollar ended a volatile session higher against most of its rivals. Federal Reserve President Jerome Powell said that the Fed would likely start reducing its bond purchases as soon as November. The hawkish rhetoric saw traders drive the Greenback sharply higher before gains were trimmed. Worries about Chinese property developer Evergrande missing a payment eased after they said that would be able to pay interest on an onshore bond. The Dollar Index (USD/DXY), which measures the value of the Greenback against a basket of major currencies, climbed 0.27% to 93.45 from 93.20, a fresh one-month high. Sterling slid 0.33% to 1.3615 (1.3660) ahead of today’s Bank of England meeting. The Euro fell through the 1.1700 support level, settling at 1.1688 at the close in New York, down 0.29%. Yesterday, the Bank of Japan left interest rates unchanged which was widely expected. The USD/JPY pair rebounded to 109.80 from 109.22 yesterday on the market’s improved risk tone. Risk leader, the Australian Dollar grinded modestly higher to finish at 0.7240 from 0.7227. The USD/CAD pair eased to 1.2775 (1.2825) while the Kiwi (NZD/USD) was last at 0.7005 from 0.7007. Against the Chinese Offshore Yuan, the US Dollar (USD/CNH) slumped to 6.4650 from 6.4825 yesterday on the Evergrande developments. Wall Street stocks rallied. The DOW settled 1.19% higher to 34,310 (33,907) while the S&P 500 added 1.15% to 4,400 (4,350 yesterday). Global bond yields were mixed. The US bond curve narrowed. The US 2-year Treasury rate was up at 0.24% (0.21%) while the benchmark 10-year note yield dipped to 1.30% from 1.32% yesterday. Other global bond yields were little changed.
MARKETS
IBTimes

Asian Markets Rally On Easing Evergrande Fears, Fed Comments

Asian markets rose Thursday as concerns about a collapse of troubled property giant Evergrande receded for now, while investors were also cheered by a Federal Reserve plan to begin scaling back its ultra-loose monetary policy soon. Hong Kong was among the lead advancers as it reopened after a midweek break...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Wall Street opens higher as taper fears ease

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday as investors largely brushed off concerns over the Federal Reserve's plans for tapering, while forecast raises from Accenture and Salesforce added to the positive mood. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 37.98 points, or 0.11%, at the open to 34,296.30. The S&P...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ShareCast

London midday: Stocks gain as Evergrande fears ease; Fed in focus

London stocks had extended gains by midday on Wednesday as concerns about China’s Evergrande eased, with all eyes on the latest policy announcement from the US Federal Reserve. The FTSE 100 was up 1.2% at 7,063.13. Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said: "A lot can change in a...
STOCKS
Daily Mail

Dow jumps nearly 400 points as investors await Federal Reserve decision and market fears ease after embattled Chinese property giant Evergrande promises to make payment due on $300 billion debt

US stocks rallied on Wednesday morning, opening higher than expected at 87 points and rallying all the way to nearly 400 points as concerns over a default by China's Evergrande eased while investors await policy cues from the Federal Reserve's meeting later today. By mid-morning on Wednesday, the Dow had...
STOCKS
investing.com

China Evergrande Credit Crunch Sparks Contagion Fears

Investing.com - The troubles of China Evergrande Group (HK:3333) have continued to dominate headlines this week after it warned that it could default on its astronomical debt because of a cash crunch, with S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) speculating on Monday that “Beijing would only be compelled to step in if there is a far-reaching contagion causing multiple major developers to fail and posing systemic risks to the economy.”
MARKETS
Zacks.com

Volatility ETFs Spike on Evergrande Collapse Fears

Market volatility roared back especially on fears over the potential collapse of property developer China Evergrande Group. The Chinese real estate juggernaut, which has been sitting on a huge debt of more than $300 billion, could default on its interest payment of $150 million due later this week, potentially triggering a global financial meltdown like the post Lehmann Brothers collapse.
STOCKS
investing.com

Futures rise as Evergrande concerns ease, Fed now in focus

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday as concerns over China's Evergrande eased after the property developer negotiated a domestic bond payment deal, with investors now awaiting policy cues from the Federal Reserve later in the day. Evergrande's main unit said it had negotiated a deal with bondholders...
STOCKS
kitco.com

London copper rises as Evergrande worries ease

Sept 22 (Reuters) - London copper prices rose on Wednesday, as worries of defaults at property giant China Evergrande Group calmed after its main unit vowed to pay some bond interest due on Thursday. Risk sentiment was also supported by the People's Bank of China injecting more liquidity into the...
INDUSTRY
FXStreet.com

Global stocks rebound as Evergrande risks ease

Global stocks jumped sharply as investors assessed the ongoing contagion risks brought about by Evergrande, the second-biggest real estate developer in China. In the United States, futures linked to the Dow Jones rose by more than 350 points while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures rose by more than 0.50%. Similarly, in Europe, the DAX, CAC 40, and FTSE 100 rose by more than 1%. Investors likely believe that the risks posed by Evergrande have already been priced into the market. Also, companies that will be affected are mostly in China, where authorities have put strict regulations limiting foreigners’ participation in the debt market.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Evergrande Fears Fade Aiding USDJPY Ahead Of BoJ

As noted by Canadian Bank RBC, the share price of Evergrande has been under pressure since March, a result of the Chinese property developer colliding with a crackdown on property developers by authorities as part of a deleveraging drive. Already reflecting a high probability of default, the bond price bond...
MARKETS

