Investors To Watch for Fed Tapering Clues

A full US economic recovery "will take time to complete," a top Federal Reserve official said Monday, adding that effects from the far-reaching Delta variant of Covid-19 have surfaced in recent data. "The recovery continues to show solid momentum," John Williams, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, said in a speech at the New York Economic Club. But "the direct and indirect effects of the virus continue to shape the way we live our lives," Williams said, adding that the latest Covid resurgence "is affecting consumer spending and jobs." Fed chair Jerome Powell once again stressed that the recovery depends largely on the course of the virus.

BUSINESS ・ 23 HOURS AGO