Investors To Watch for Fed Tapering Clues

By Adriaan Pask https://www.psg.co.za/
investing.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday investors will focus on comments from the US Federal Reserve ( Fed ) on the possible timeline of tapering pandemic-induced stimulus support. The Fed is expected to release its latest interest rate decision tonight at 20h00 SA time. While the Fed has continually downplayed the need to raise interest rates until inflation reaches the long-term target of 2% and the US labour market has recovered substantially, many market participants are expecting some indication of when the bank will start to reduce the monetary support provided to aid the world's largest economy to navigate the Covid-19 slump.

za.investing.com

Comments / 0

AFP

Fed officials involved in stock trading to retire

Two senior Federal Reserve officials who recently drew intense criticism for their stock trading will retire in the coming week, they announced Monday, although only one mentioned the controversy. The two officials engaged in large stock trades in 2020, at a time when the Federal Reserve was aggressively acting to support the US economy amid the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to financial disclosures first reported by The Wall Street Journal.
MARKETS
AFP

Full US recovery 'will take time': Fed official

A full US economic recovery "will take time to complete," a top Federal Reserve official said Monday, adding that effects from the far-reaching Delta variant of Covid-19 have surfaced in recent data. "The recovery continues to show solid momentum," John Williams, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, said in a speech at the New York Economic Club. But "the direct and indirect effects of the virus continue to shape the way we live our lives," Williams said, adding that the latest Covid resurgence "is affecting consumer spending and jobs." Fed chair Jerome Powell once again stressed that the recovery depends largely on the course of the virus.
BUSINESS
nystateofpolitics.com

SUNY economist warns no action on debt ceiling could cost regular Americans

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The political conversations about if and how to suspend the United States debt ceiling are currently being tied to future spending, including upcoming budget and infrastructure package votes. However, SUNY economist Fred Floss believes that in reality, the issues should be separate because the country's debt is...
BUSINESS
AFP

Global stocks mixed as Germany faces period of political limbo

European stock markets ended the day slightly higher Monday, after an early rally ran out of steam as the prospect of drawn-out coalition talks in Germany weighed on sentiment. On the other side of the Atlantic, share prices on Wall Street were also mixed as investors weigh the risk of a US government shutdown amid difficult congressional negotiations on President Joe Biden's agenda. Brent oil prices jumped close to a three-year high just short of $80 a barrel on concerns about tightening supplies, boosting shares in energy companies. After earlier surging by as much as 0.5 percent, the blue-chip DAX index in Frankfurt ended the day 0.3 percent higher.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Dollar ends little changed on Fed taper uncertainty

The greenback surrendered its initial gains made but climbed to a near 3-month high versus the yen on rising U.S. Treasury yields where the benchmark 10-year hit a 3-month peak of 1.516% and ended the day little changed against majority of its peers as investors remained uncertain of when the Federal Reserve would begin tapering its asset purchases.
MARKETS
investing.com

Bitcoin resilient above $40,000 as rangebound trading continues

Investing.com – Bitcoin is trading lower on Tuesday but remains resilient above $40,000 despite the recent negative headlines on regulation emanating from China. On Friday, the People’s Bank of China announced it had banned all cryptocurrency transactions and promised to stamp out mining after previously announcing measures earlier this year. The crackdown has led to exchanges taking measures to stop mainland Chinese account sign-ups, while Huobi announced it would end contracts with mainland China clients by the end of the year.
MARKETS
investing.com

European Stocks Lower; Tech Stocks Hit by Higher Yields

Investing.com - European stock markets retreated Tuesday, with high-growth tech stocks pressured by rising bond yields, while investors digest the inconclusive German election and Chinese property group Evergrande’s ongoing debt crisis. At 4:25 AM ET (0825 GMT), the DAX in Germany traded 1% lower, the CAC 40 in France fell...
STOCKS
investing.com

Yen And Tech Stocks Bleed As Yields March Higher

Spike in bond yields plays havoc with yen and stocks. Oil cruises higher amid dual energy crises in Europe and China. Dollar firms, gold struggles, Powell testifies before Congress. Yields spike. The specter of rising interest rates has returned to haunt financial markets. The Fed breathed some life back into...
STOCKS
investing.com

Nasdaq set for steep fall as surging bond yields hammer tech shares

(Reuters) -The Nasdaq was set to fall the most among Wall Street indexes on Tuesday as technology heavyweights came under pressure from a surge in bond yields on expectations of higher interest rates and rising inflation. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield surged to 18-month highs, weighing on shares of high-growth...
STOCKS
investing.com

Market Futures Drop, Yields Spike, Over Debt Default Worries

This morning market futures are lower, and yields spiking, after Republicans blocked the Democrats attempt to suspend the debt ceiling until after the mid-term elections. While the Democrats are trying to paint the Republicans as “economic destroyers,” the reality is that Democrats can pass a continuing resolution and lift the debt ceiling without any assistance. The Democrats can also pass the $3.5 trillion spending bill, hike taxes, and complete Biden’s agenda without Republican help. The problem for Democrats, is that they will “own it all” heading into the mid-terms, which is why they are pushing for bipartisan support.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Nasdaq Futures Down 220 Pts; Treasury Yields Climb Ahead of Powell Testimony

Investing.com - U.S. stocks are seen opening lower Tuesday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite particularly hard hit by climbing Treasury yields. At 7:05 AM ET (1105 GMT), the Dow Futures contract was down 140 points, or 0.4%, S&P 500 Futures traded 35 points, or 0.8%, lower, while Nasdaq 100 Futures dropped 220 points, or 1.5%.
STOCKS
investing.com

Wall Street Opens Lower on Inflation Fears; Nasdaq Down 1.4%

Investing.com -- U.S. stock markets fell at the opening on Tuesday as fears of inflation continued to push up bond yields, pressuring valuations that have been supported since the start of the pandemic by extraordinary stimulus measures. By 9:45 AM ET (1345 GMT), the Nasdaq Composite was down 1.4%, near...
STOCKS
investing.com

S&P 500 Slumps as Rising Yields Trigger Sea of Red

Investing.com – The S&P 500 fell Tuesday, as tech stocks slumped following a surge in Treasury yields and signs of consumer weakness at a time when concerns about a more sustained pace of inflation continue to heat up. The S&P 500 fell 1.5%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 1.2%,...
STOCKS

