Investors To Watch for Fed Tapering Clues
Today investors will focus on comments from the US Federal Reserve ( Fed ) on the possible timeline of tapering pandemic-induced stimulus support. The Fed is expected to release its latest interest rate decision tonight at 20h00 SA time. While the Fed has continually downplayed the need to raise interest rates until inflation reaches the long-term target of 2% and the US labour market has recovered substantially, many market participants are expecting some indication of when the bank will start to reduce the monetary support provided to aid the world's largest economy to navigate the Covid-19 slump.za.investing.com
