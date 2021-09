One home was destroyed and others were damaged by a fire Saturday morning, the Ukiah Valley Fire Authority reported. The fire was reported around 9:12 a.m. Sept. 18 in the Rancho Del Rey mobile home park on Leslie Street, and UVFA Battalion Chief Eric Singleton said when he arrived first on scene the home where the fire started was “well involved” in flames.

UKIAH, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO