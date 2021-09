NEWTON (CBS) – It’s the end of the third week for Newton Public Schools and students and faculty are adhering to the indoor mask mandate. Seventh grader Pranav Raman says he doesn’t mind. “I really like having masks on. I am fine with it,” Raman said. Right now, all Massachusetts public schools students and staff are required to wear masks inside school buildings. But come October 1, schools that have 80% or more of their students and staff fully vaccinated will be allowed to drop the mandate for vaccinated people only. And as COVID cases continue to rise,...

NEWTON, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO