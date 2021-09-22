CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Should Procter & Gamble Shares Be Part Of Your Retirement Portfolio?

Cover picture for the articleIn an environment of historically low interest rates, it’s extremely difficult to garner meaningful returns from your fixed-income investments. Bank savings accounts pay close to zilch, while government bonds have been a no-go area for the same reason. This situation is unlikely to change any time soon, as governments and...

Buy These 5 Dividend Aristocrats to Strengthen Your Retirement Portfolio

Given the low-interest-rate environment and current market volatility, dividend investing is gaining popularity. We think investors looking to hedge their retirement portfolios against market volatility could bet on dividend aristocrats Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), Target (TGT), Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM), West Pharmaceutical (WST), and A. O. Smith (AOS). These stocks' outstanding dividend growth histories make them the best predictable income sources amid the current uncertain market conditions. So please, read on.The resurgence of COVID-19 cases continues to be a major concern for investors. Furthermore, the liquidity crisis at China's Evergrande Group, which has jolted global markets, is expected to keep the market under pressure. While the Federal Reserve today signaled that it could hike rates six to seven times by the end of 2024, it has kept interest rates at near-zero for now.
Three Must-Have ETFs to Anchor Your Retirement Portfolio

(Barbara Eisner Bayer, Chuck Saletta, and Eric Volkman) Building a retirement portfolio that can sustain you throughout your senior years can be challenging because you need the right balance between growth and security. You also don't want to constantly monitor your portfolio, as you'll be too busy enjoying life. After all, isn't that what you worked so hard for all these years?
Should SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market, the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 09/25/2000. The fund is sponsored by State Street Global Advisors. It has amassed assets over $12.52 billion,...
Trimble Partners With Procter & Gamble To Improve Transportation Procurement

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ: TRMB) entered a new strategic relationship with Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) to enhance how shippers and carriers partner during the transportation procurement process. The partnership will transform an agile transportation procurement collaboration platform from Trimble to complement its existing supply chain-focused solutions. Procter & Gamble...
Why Should You Hold PRA Group (PRAA) in Your Portfolio?

PRA Group, Inc. (. PRAA - Free Report) has been in investor’s good books on the back of its solid inorganic growth story and strong cash collections for a while now. Its well-positioned portfolio and receivable income are other highlights of the stock. The stock carries a VGM Score of...
Buy This Soaring Retail Stock and Hold for More Growth?

RH (NYSE:RH) RH shares have skyrocketed over the last five years, crushing Wall Street titans along the way. The luxury furniture retailer formally known as Restoration Hardware has cooled off a bit recently and it’s still poised to benefit from the booming housing and home improvement markets and more. The...
Clean energy storage company Fluence Energy files for IPO

Clean energy storage company Fluence Energy Inc. filed for an initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker 'FLNC.' The company did not offer details of how many shares it plans to offer or at what price, but said it will have 3 classes of common stock after the offering, Class A, Class B-1 and Class B-2, with the B-1 shares carrying more votes than the others. JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 16 banks. Proceeds will be used to repay debt and for working capital and other general corporate purposes. The company had a net loss of $74.8 million in the nine months to June 30, and revenue of $430.4 million, according to its filing documents. "We are enabling the global clean energy transition with market-leading energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage," the company says in the documents.
Nasdaq set for steep fall as surging bond yields hammer tech shares

(Reuters) -The Nasdaq was set to fall the most among Wall Street indexes on Tuesday as technology heavyweights came under pressure from a surge in bond yields on expectations of higher interest rates and rising inflation. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield surged to 18-month highs, weighing on shares of high-growth...
Big News: Financial Advisors Club NFTs Now Minting Live!

Big News: Financial Advisors Club NFTs Now Minting Live!. Financial Advisors Club NFTs now Minting live. This is the first NFT providing 25% in rewards from tax to its holders. The NFTs now mints live on the Ethereum Blockchain as an ERC721 Token. The non-fungible token has become quite a...
Bitcoin resilient above $40,000 as rangebound trading continues

Investing.com – Bitcoin is trading lower on Tuesday but remains resilient above $40,000 despite the recent negative headlines on regulation emanating from China. On Friday, the People’s Bank of China announced it had banned all cryptocurrency transactions and promised to stamp out mining after previously announcing measures earlier this year. The crackdown has led to exchanges taking measures to stop mainland Chinese account sign-ups, while Huobi announced it would end contracts with mainland China clients by the end of the year.
Greenroc Mining PLC (GROC)

This is the main Greenroc Mining PLC stock chart and current price. You can find more details by going to one of the sections under this page such as historical data, charts, technical analysis and others.
Hair products maker Olaplex boosts IPO price ahead of debut

Olaplex Holdings Inc. on Tuesday hiked the estimated price range of its upcoming initial public offering to $17-$19 a share, from $14-$16 a share. The Santa Barbara, Calif.-based hair-products maker kept the size of the offering at 67 million shares. At the midpoint of the higher price range, the company will raise $1.2 billion with lead underwriters Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Barclays. The IPO is expected to price later this week and trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol OLPX. After the IPO, investment funds affiliated with Advent International Corp. will own about 78.2% of the company's shares if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares of common stock.
