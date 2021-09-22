CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. targets infrastructure of hackers

Arkansas Online
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO -- The U.S. government is stepping up its efforts to disrupt the infrastructure hackers use to make money from breaking into and holding hostage computer networks, announcing sanctions against one virtual currency exchange and warning U.S. companies it could be legally risky for them to pay off hackers that hit their systems.

The Guardian

‘Significant threat’: cyber attacks increasingly targeting Australia’s critical infrastructure

A quarter of cyber incidents reported to Australian security officials over the past year have targeted critical infrastructure and essential services, including health care, food distribution and energy. The Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC) will disclose the incidents in a report to be published on Wednesday, warning of “significant targeting,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
whtc.com

U.S. to target ransomware payments in cryptocurrency with sanctions – WSJ

(Reuters) – The Biden administration is preparing to take actions, including sanctions, to make it more difficult for hackers using digital currency to profit from ransomware attacks, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/u-s-to-target-crypto-ransomware-payments-with-sanctions-11631885336?mod=latest_headlines on Friday. The U.S. Treasury department plans to impose sanctions as soon as next week, the report...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Axios

Russian hackers target Iowa farm co-op

Russian hackers launched a ransomware attack on an Iowa farming co-op and demanded $5.9 million to unlock the company's computer networks, per the Washington Post. Why it matters: NEW Cooperative, a member-owned alliance of soy and corn farmers consisting of over 8,000 members, was forced to go offline on Tuesday due to the cyberattack. The system is used to track food supply chains and feeding schedules for millions of chickens, hogs and cattle.
IOWA STATE
Washington Post

Russian hackers target Iowa grain co-op in $5.9 million ransomware attack

Russian hackers leveled a ransomware attack on an Iowa farming co-op and demanded $5.9 million to unlock the computer networks used to keep food supply chains and feeding schedules on track for millions of chickens, hogs and cattle. Fort Dodge-based New Cooperative, a member-owned alliance of farmers that sells corn...
IOWA STATE
Reuters

U.S. deports convicted Russian hacker to Russia -TASS

MOSCOW, Sept 28 (Reuters) - A Russian hacker, sentenced in June 2020 to nine years in a U.S. jail for cyber crimes, was detained at a Moscow airport on Tuesday after being deported by the United States, the TASS news agency quoted Russia's Interior Ministry as saying. Alexei Burkov was...
U.S. POLITICS
NBC News

U.S. plans infrastructure projects in Latin America to counter China initiatives

U.S. officials are touring Latin America this week to scout infrastructure projects as they prepare a counter to Chinese President Xi Jinping’s multi-trillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative. A delegation of diplomatic and development officials led by President Joe Biden’s Deputy National Security Adviser Daleep Singh met with Colombian President Iván...
U.S. POLITICS
UPI News

U.S. targets Sinaloa Cartel leaders with sanctions, indictment

Sept. 22 (UPI) -- The United States announced actions Wednesday targeting the infamous Sinaloa Cartel with sanctions, an indictment and an increased reward for information leading to arrest of the drug trafficking gang's leader. The Treasury designated eight alleged members of the cartel and two companies, including Mexican national Sergio...
U.S. POLITICS
KTSA

Facebook says Iranian hackers targeted U.S. military personnel

A group of Iranian hackers targeting U.S. military personnel on Facebook, deployed a “well-resourced and persistent operation” to connect with victims on the social media site, and trick them into providing sensitive information as part of a larger online espionage campaign, Facebook said Thursday.The group, known as “Tortoiseshell” in the security industry, targeted nearly 200 individuals associated with the military as well as defense and aerospace companies in the U.S., and to a lesser extent in the U.K. They used social engineering and phishing to direct victims away from Facebook and infect their devices with malware. Facebook said its investigation revealed that parts of the malware used by Tortoiseshell was developed by Mahak Rayan Afraz, a Tehran-based IT company with close ties to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
TECHNOLOGY
Hawk Eye

Iowa grain cooperative target of cyberattack by Russian-linked hacker

An Iowa grain cooperative has been attacked by a Russian-linked hacker seeking a multimillion dollar ransom, just as the state's farmers are rolling into corn and soybean fields to begin the fall harvest. New Cooperative, a farm services business with headquarters in Fort Dodge, was targeted by a Russian-backed ransomware...
IOWA STATE
The Independent

Indian government and media company ‘targeted by Chinese hackers’

A state-sponsored Chinese group has been accused of hacking an agency responsible for India’s national identification database as well as a police department and media company, sparking fears over a potentially massive data breach.Cybersecurity company Insikt Group, part of US-based Recorded Future, claimed the hacking group, given the temporary name TAG-28, made use of Winnti malware to steal hundreds of megabytes of data, including from a Mumbai company whose publications include The Times of India.Experts said Winnti malware is exclusively shared among several Chinese state-sponsored activity groups.However Chinese authorities have consistently denied any form of state-sponsored hacking.Recorded Future said its...
WORLD
cryptopotato.com

U.S. Congress to Vote on Controversial Infrastructure Bill This Week

The United States House of Representatives Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, has confirmed that there will be discussions this week before a final vote on the controversial infrastructure bill. The $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill will be put to the vote on Sept. 30, and the House Speaker is confident it will...
CONGRESS & COURTS

