Sandy Alcantara retired the first 15 batters he faced in order before his bid for perfection ended on an ROE in the first at-bat of the sixth, but the Miami Marlins’ 26-year-old starter kept his no-hit bid intact through six, with a 1-0 lead over the Washington Nationals, then returned to the mound in Nationals Park in the seventh and retired two batters before he gave up a booming liner to right field and off of the wall by Josh Bell, who broke up the right-hander’s no-hitter...

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO