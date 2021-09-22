CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Gas-price jumps threaten to kink U.K. food chain

Arkansas Online
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON -- The British government is racing to avert shortages of meat, poultry and packaged foods amid a crisis in the food processing industry triggered by soaring energy costs. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said Tuesday that he hopes to reach a deal with the U.K.'s primary supplier of food-grade carbon...

www.arkansasonline.com

Related
AFP

UK puts army on standby as fuel pumps run dry

Britain on Monday put the army on standby to help with the ongoing fuel crisis as fears over tanker driver shortages led to panic buying, leaving many of the country's pumps dry. "Limited number of military tanker drivers to be put on a state of readiness and deployed if necessary to further stabilise fuel supply chain," the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy said in a statement issued late on Monday. 
WORLD
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

U.K. readies soldiers to help ease gas shortages at pumps

LONDON — The British government put dozens of soldiers on standby Monday to help easy fuel supply problems caused by a shortage of truck drivers, a situation that has spurred panic-buying of gasoline across the country. As unions called for emergency workers to be given priority for fuel supplies, the...
ECONOMY
NBC News

U.K. drivers facing major gas shortage

Nearly all gas pumps are empty in some major cities, and while the government says panic buying is to blame, some drivers are pointing the finger at Brexit. NBC News' Kelly Cobiella explains.Sept. 28, 2021.
TRAFFIC
AFP

China power cuts hit homes, factories and threaten growth

Goldman Sachs Tuesday lowered its annual economic growth forecast for China as nationwide power cuts hit millions of homes and halted production at factories, including some supplying Apple and Tesla. At least 17 provinces and regions -- accounting for 66 percent of the country's gross domestic product -- have announced some form of power cuts in recent months, mainly targeting heavy industrial users, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. Nearly 60 percent of the Chinese economy is powered by coal, but supply has been disrupted by the pandemic, put under pressure by tough emissions targets and squeezed by a drop in coal imports amid a trade tiff with Australia. Earlier this month, coal prices hit a record high, with restrictions imposed on businesses and homes amid the supply crunch.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Wright
Person
Ed Davey
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
Sand Hills Express

U.K. gas pumps run dry as truck driver shortage causes chaos

London — A shortage of truck drivers in Britain has led to a national fuel crisis that is causing long lines at gas stations across the country, with many pumps running dry. “As soon as a tanker arrives at a filling station, people on social media are advising that a tanker has arrived and then it is like bees to a honey pot,” Brian Madderson, chairman of the Petrol Retailers Association, told Britain’s Times Newspaper.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

UK government sees 'tentative' signs fuel crisis is easing

Britain’s transport minister said Tuesday there are “tentative signs” a fuel-supply crisis snarling the country is easing, but it will be a while before the situation returns to normal. The government has put army troops on standby to help get gas to stations and help ease a fuel drought triggered by a shortage of truck drivers.“There are now the first very tentative signs of stabilization in forecourt storage which won’t be reflected in the queues as yet,” Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said. “But it is the first time that we have seen more petrol actually in the petrol stations.“As...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Production#Food Supply#Natural Gas#Food And Drink#Uk#British#Cf Industries#Conservative#The Liberal Democrats#Bloomberg Tv#Co2
The Independent

What is causing the UK fuel shortages?

As panicked British drivers queue around the block to top up their tanks at petrol stations amid fears of a flash fuel crisis, many are asking whether we are witnessing the latest evidence of a back-firing Brexit in action.While transport secretary Grant Shapps did admit on Tuesday that Britain’s decision to withdraw from the European Union (EU) had been “a factor” in the chaos, for the most part Boris Johnson’s government and the fuel industry have been quick to downplay the problem, insisting there is no actual shortage of petrol and diesel reserves and that this is merely a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
New York Post

Panic buying leaves up to 90 percent of fuel pumps dry in major British cities

LONDON, Sept 27 – Gas station pumps ran dry in British cities on Monday and vendors rationed sales as a shortage of truckers strained supply chains to breaking point. A post-Brexit shortage of lorry drivers as the COVID-19 pandemic eases has sown chaos through British supply chains in everything from food to fuel, raising the specter of disruptions and price rises in the run-up to Christmas.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
BBC

Power cuts hit homes in north-east China

Residents in north-east China are experiencing unannounced power cuts, as an electricity shortage which initially hit factories spreads to homes. People living in Liaoning, Jilin and Heilongjiang provinces have complained on social media about the lack of heating, and lifts and traffic lights not working. Local media said the cause...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Fuel crisis – live: Supplies could return to normal ‘in coming days’ says industry as pump prices soar

The lorry driver shortage in the UK is a consequence of Brexit and low wages, according to the man set to replace Angela Merkel as German chancellor.Olaf Scholz, leader of the SDP, said the free movement of labour was an EU benefit that the UK had chosen to leave behind.“We worked very hard to convince the British not to leave the union. Now they decided different and I hope they will manage the problems coming from that,” he said.Many petrol stations around the UK remain dry and unions have called on the government to use emergency powers to give...
TRAFFIC
Houston Chronicle

Natural gas prices soar most since last winter

Natural gas prices surged to a fresh seven-year high in the U.S. as the expiration of October options added momentum to a rally fueled by escalating concerns about tight winter supplies. Gas for October delivery gained 11 percent , the biggest daily jump since February, settling at $5.706 per million...
TRAFFIC
MarketRealist

Gas Is Drying Up—Why There's a U.K. Petrol Shortage

In a race for the pump, U.K. drivers are rushing to gas stations, with many running out of petrol entirely. The spike in demand has caused a major backlog on the fuel supply. What's causing the U.K. petrol shortage and will suppliers catch up with government assistance?. Drivers are rushing...
TRAFFIC

