This week, Ford CEO Jim Farley said one of the top priorities for automakers is to make electric cars more affordable for mainstream buyers. “I’m deeply worried about the affordability,” Farley told the press Saturday during a discussion with Mary Kramer, the director of the annual Detroit Homecoming event, according to the Detroit News. “Average people cannot afford these vehicles and we have a lot of work to do to make them more affordable. That’s the one that keeps me up at night.”

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO