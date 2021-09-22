CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

Sun, Aces get to rest, watch early WNBA postseason matchups

ESPN
 6 days ago

Jonquel Jones and the Connecticut Sun have dominated opponents this season, winning their last 14 games en route to the best record in the WNBA. That earned the Sun a double bye in the playoffs that begin Thursday. And if history is any indication, they are in a good spot to reach the finals. Since the WNBA changed its playoff format in 2016, the No. 1 seed has reached the championship round every year. They are favored to win it all, according to .

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Watch: College Football Kicker Ejected After Opening Kickoff

Those watching tonight’s game between USC and Stanford were treated to possibly the quickest ejection in college football history. College football fans know the targeting rule very well. It’s one of the most controversial rules in the sport and often ends up with officials making a questionable call. On the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Urban Meyer's temper reportedly rubbed Jaguars players, coaches 'the wrong way'

Urban Meyer hasn't been a head coach in the NFL for long, but there are already questions about the Jacksonville Jaguars bench boss's transition to the league. Meyer is reportedly "rubbing the Jacksonville Jaguars staff and players the wrong way" because of his temper and unfamiliarity with the NFL level, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Cambage
Person
Breanna Stewart
Person
Kelsey Plum
Person
Alyssa Thomas
Person
Sabrina Ionescu
Person
Curt Miller
Person
Diana Taurasi
Person
Arike Ogunbowale
MileHighHuddle

Teddy Bridgewater Favored to Become First NFL QB Benched in 2021

Vegas is not buying what Teddy Bridgewater is selling in the Mile High City. For "Steady Teddy," oddsmakers predict anything but stability amid Bridgewater's first (and perhaps only) season as the Denver Broncos starting quarterback, listing the Carolina cast-off as the second-likeliest NFL signal-caller to be benched in 2021. With...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Connecticut Sun#Aces#The Minnesota Lynx#Notre Dame#Ncaas#Espn Com
NBC Connecticut

2021 WNBA Playoffs: How to Watch, Format, Standings

2021 WNBA playoffs: How to watch, format, standings originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It's mid-September, so you know what that means: the WNBA playoffs are just around the corner. Seven teams have already clinched playoff berths, with three other clubs fighting for the coveted No. 8 seed. The Washington...
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Mitchellrepublic.com

Becky Hammon has WNBA jersey retired by Las Vegas Aces

The Las Vegas Aces, a franchise for which Hammon played from 2007-2014 when it was known as the San Antonio Silver Stars, retired the former star guard’s No. 25 jersey at halftime of their game Monday afternoon, five years after its first retirement in San Antonio. Hammon, who signed as...
LAS VEGAS, NV
ESPN

WNBA-leading Sun rout Liberty 98-69 for 13th straight win

UNCASVILLE, Conn. --  Jonquel Jones had 18 points and 13 rebounds, DeWanna Bonner also scored 18 points and the WNBA-leading Connecticut Sun beat the New York Liberty 98-69 on Wednesday night for their 13th straight victory. Jones completed her league-leading 17th double-double in the third quarter. DiJonai Carrington added...
BASKETBALL
theuconnblog.com

Photos-WNBA: Atlanta Dream @ Connecticut Sun - 9/19/21

Natisha Hiedeman had 16 points to help lead the Connecticut Sun to an 84-64 win over the Atlanta Dream at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Sunday, September 19, 2021. It was the 14th straight win for the Sun who will be the number one seed in the upcoming WNBA Playoffs.
CONNECTICUT STATE
KENS 5

WATCH: Aces raise Spurs' Hammon's WNBA jersey

SAN ANTONIO — It will be a day to remember for San Antonio Spurs' Becky Hammon. To honor Hammon's contributions for the Las Vegas Aces franchise history including the team's time in San Antonio as the Stars, the Aces officially raised the Spurs assistant coach's No. 25 WNBA jersey. "It's...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy