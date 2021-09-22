CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AMA: ‘Time to Change Course’ on Overdose Epidemic

By Pat Anson
painnewsnetwork.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the U.S. facing a record number of drug deaths, the American Medical Association is calling for major changes in the way healthcare providers, insurers, and state and federal policy makers combat the overdose epidemic. “It’s time to change course,” the AMA says in a new report that documents a...

www.painnewsnetwork.org

Comments / 1

