Natrona County, WY

Red Flag Warning issued for Casper Mountain by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-22 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-22 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Casper Mountain RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS: Low humidity, unseasonably warm temperatures, and gusty wind will create erratic fire behavior and rapid fire spread. * AFFECTED AREA: In Central WY...Fire Weather Zone 300. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central WY...Natrona. * WIND: Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts between 25 and 30 mph. * HUMIDITY: As low as 13 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Highs in the upper 60s.

