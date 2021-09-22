Red Flag Warning issued for Lincoln and Uinta Counties, Lower Elevations by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-22 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Lincoln and Uinta Counties, Lower Elevations; Sweetwater County, Rock Springs BLM, Flaming Gorge NRA RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Unseasonably Warm Temperatures...and Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In Southwest WY...Fire Weather Zones 277 and 279. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Southwest WY...Sweetwater...Uinta. In West Central WY...Lincoln. * WIND: West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * HUMIDITY: As low as 10 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Highs in the low to mid 70s.