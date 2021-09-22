CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals-Raiders Super Bowl? Odds leap after 2-0 starts

 6 days ago

Two weeks, two wins … to the Super Bowl?

Perfect starts to the 2021 season have triggered a serious boost to the Super Bowl and division title odds for three teams that were hardly considered championship contenders entering September.

The Las Vegas Raiders and Arizona Cardinals sliced their Super Bowl odds nearly in half since the opening kickoff in Week 1 and the Carolina Panthers are on the climb as well.

“While it’s only Week 2, an NFL season is by nature a small sample size — even with the added game — so you’re going to see some significant adjustments if a team is showing early signs of outperforming market expectations. The Cardinals, Panthers and Raiders all fall into that category,” BetRivers sportsbook manager Zach Schlouch told Field Level Media.

Related: Predicting NFL playoff teams and Super Bowl 2022 winner

The Raiders enter Week 3 at +5000 to win the Super Bowl at BetRivers. They opened at +7500. Odds to win the rough and tumble AFC West dropped from +2000 to +1100 following wins over the Ravens and Steelers.

PointsBet nudged Vegas from the opening line of +6000 to win the Super Bowl to +4000.

But the Cardinals are now +2200 at PointsBet, even with the Seahawks and ahead of the Cowboys and Titans (tied at +2500). WynnBet also adjusted Arizona’s projected win total from eight to 10. The Panthers remain available at an over-under of eight wins.

WynnBet pushed the Panthers from an opening line of +1100 to win the NFC South to +650, and barely inched Carolina forward from +8000 Super Bowl odds to +7500. The Panthers beat the Saints 26-7 in Week 2 and handled the Jets, 19-14, in the opener.

Related: NFL defense rankings – Panthers, Bills climb into top 10 before Week 3

At Wynnbet the Raiders are now +1000 to win the AFC West from an opening price of +2500.

The FanDuel Super Bowl market reveals the most dramatic shift for the Panthers at +5500 to win the Super Bowl. At opening kickoff in Week 1, the odds for the same bet were +9000.

The Raiders, who started at +7500 are now +5000 and Arizona spiked from +4800 to the current odds of +3400.

–Field Level Media

The Spun

Raiders Wide Receiver Reportedly Requested His Release

A notable wide receiver is officially on the open market this Tuesday. In a surprising turn of events, the Las Vegas Raiders have released John Brown. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Raiders actually released Brown because that was his request. It’s unclear what went on behind the scenes in Las Vegas.
NFL
FanSided

NFL wasted no time to disrespect Cardinals QB Kyler Murray this season

Despite a very impressive showing in Week 1, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was not recognized by the NFL for his efforts out on the field. One could easily argue that the 2021 season is the most important in the career of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. In his third year with the Cardinals, Murray is expected by many to make the leap into becoming one of the top signal-callers in the league.
NFL
The Spun

Jon Gruden Announces Injury News For Derek Carr

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr dazzled for a second consecutive week in his team’s noteworthy win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, but he didn’t come out completely unscathed. The 30-year-old reportedly suffered a minor ankle injury and underwent an MRI on Monday. Despite not missing a play in...
NFL
ClutchPoints

3 reasons the Raiders are legitimate playoff contenders after impressive 2-0 start

Currently sitting atop the AFC West after a surprising 2-0 start, the Las Vegas Raiders are trying to take the NFL by storm and make a deep playoff run this season. With Derek Carr firing on all cylinders and Darren Waller and Henry Ruggs III coming up huge for the Raiders through the first two weeks of the season, things finally seem to be going Las Vegas’ way.
NFL
The Spun

Watch: Jaguars Score Longest Touchdown In NFL History

Fans tuning into the Jacksonville Jaguars game against the Arizona Cardinals were treated to a once-in-a-lifetime play. With only two seconds left in the first half, the Cardinals lined up to kick a 68-yard field goal. No, that’s not a misprint. The Cardinals actually tried to set an NFL record for the longest made field goal.
NFL
Daily Herald

Steelers, Raiders going for a 2-0 start after Week 1 rallies

LAS VEGAS (1-0) at PITTSBURGH (1-0) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS. OPENING LINE: Steelers by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. LAST MEETING: Raiders beat Steelers 24-21 on Dec. 9, 2018 in Oakland. LAST WEEK: Raiders beat Ravens 33-27 in overtime; Steelers beat Bills 23-16 RAIDERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (1), RUSH...
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

