Voters in St. Louis could soon decide whether to change the process for redrawing the ward map for the Board of Aldermen. Backers of the plan submitted signatures to the St. Louis Board of Elections on Monday that would transfer power over redistricting from aldermen and the mayor to a nine-person commission. The proposal would also require the financial disclosure documents of aldermen to be posted online and bar aldermen from taking votes in which they have a personal or financial interest.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 7 DAYS AGO