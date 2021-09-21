Kena: Bridge of Spirits the gorgeous new Adventure title from Ember Lab is now available to play and there's a lot to find. In this game, you play as Kena, a spirit guide, who is looking to find what's the cause of the corruption plaguing the land and to do that you need to explore, assist people with their problems, and find all kinds of useful collectibles along the way. In this Kena: Bridge of Spirits Spirit Mail Guide we'll go over how to locate every piece of Spirit Mail, as well as what your ultimate reward will be when you deliver it. This guide contains every Spirit Mail location.