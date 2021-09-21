Kena: Bridge of Spirits the gorgeous new Adventure title from Ember Lab is now available to play and there's a lot to find. In this game, you play as Kena, a spirit guide, who is looking to find what's the cause of the corruption plaguing the land and to do that you need to explore, assist people with their problems, and find all kinds of useful collectibles along the way. In this Kena: Bridge of Spirits Rot and Hat Guide we'll go through each section of the game listing where all of the Rot and their fashion pieces can be found. At the moment this is not a complete list but will be updated as we've seen more of the world of Kena.