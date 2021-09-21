Kena: Bridge of Spirits, the gorgeous new Adventure title from Ember Lab, is now available to play and there's a lot to find. In this game, you play as Kena, a spirit guide, who is looking to find what's the cause of the corruption plaguing the land and to do that you need to explore, assist people with their problems, and find all kinds of useful collectibles along the way. In this Kena: Bridge of Spirits Flower Shrine Guide we'll go through how to find each of the Flower Shrines and how to purify them. This guide contains all Flower Shrine locations.