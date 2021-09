Today's key event is tonight's policy announcement from the Fed. While we do not expect the Fed to provide any details on tapering after the weak jobs report and lower-than-anticipated CPI inflation print, we do believe the Fed will raise its 'dots' signalling one rate hike next year (up from zero in June), as inflation overall has been higher than anticipated. We still think the tapering pace is more important from a market perspective than the exact start date of tapering, as the Fed has made it pretty clear that it expects to start tapering before the end of the year. For more details see also Fed Research - Preview: what to do in a bad trade-off?, 17 September. The policy announcement is at 20:00 CET and the press conference starts at 20:30 CET.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO