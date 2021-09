The unfurling carbon dioxide crisis could start proving very costly for the meat industry, with pig farms facing the possibility of culling animals if supplies do not improve. The shortage of carbon dioxide could impact the food and beverage industry very soon, with the UK meat sector in particular set to feel the effects. That’s according to the British Meat Processors Association (BMPA), which has warned of shortages of some products should the crisis continue.

