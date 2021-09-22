CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Sweden’s NENT sees sales growth at upper end of target range through 2025

Cover picture for the articleSTOCKHOLM (Reuters) – NENT, a Swedish company challenging streaming giants such as Netflix in the Nordics, said on Wednesday that it expected its organic sales growth in the coming years to scale the upper end of its target range. The Swedish media group said ahead of a presentation to investors...

