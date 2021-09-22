Kena: Bridge of Spirits Cursed Chest Guide

Sometimes, you feel like a game is made because the creators had a story to tell, sometimes it feels more like they had a product they wanted to sell, rarely it feels like it was all over a bloody meme. And so it would seem with SkateBIRD, a game about birds skating that has a title that also sounds a little bit like the word Skateboard. Combined with the already meme status that birds seem to enjoy by themselves, and your welcoming in waves upon waves of absolute hilarity. Does this level of meme translate into a quality game on the other hand? Kind of.

