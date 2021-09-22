CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Sweden’s NENT sees sales growth at upper end of target range through 2025

By Syndicated Content
go955.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTOCKHOLM (Reuters) – NENT, a Swedish company challenging streaming giants such as Netflix in the Nordics, said on Wednesday that it expected its organic sales growth in the coming years to scale the upper end of its target range. The Swedish media group said ahead of a presentation to investors...

go955.com

Comments / 0

Related
Advanced Television

Bank: “NENT a success in Poland”

Investment bank Berenberg, reporting on Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT), said that while it is still too soon for NENT’s management to communicate subscriber numbers for Poland, given that the launch was a little over a month ago, the tone from management suggested that all is going according to plan. The...
BUSINESS
wsau.com

Italy’s OTB chairman sees organic sales growth of 20% in coming years

ROME (Reuters) – Italian fashion group OTB expects annual organic sales growth of 20% in coming years and has “very ambitious targets” as the industry as a whole starts to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, chairman Renzo Rosso said. “The coming months will certainly be positive for the sector, there...
BUSINESS
cineuropa.org

NENT Group’s streaming service Viaplay set to expand into five new markets by 2023

Today, NENT Group’s streaming service Viaplay announced its expansion into five new markets – namely, the UK, Canada, Germany, Austria and Switzerland. It will be available in a total of 16 countries by the end of 2023 (compared with the original target of 15 announced in November 2020) and will aim to reach 12 million subscribers by the end of 2025.
BUSINESS
Aviation Week

APOC Targets Engines, Landing Gear Growth Through New Financing

APOC Aviation has obtained an ongoing finance facility from Anglo-South African investment group Investec that will target the purchase of new lease assets. Barry Lemmers, chief financial officer at APOC Aviation, says the company will prioritize finding “suitable” landing gears and engines to fit within the Netherlands-headquartered company’s lease portfolio that it hopes to expand. Typically, APOC offers assets on both short-term and long-term lease models.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Austria#Nent#Reuters#Swedish#Nordics
investing.com

Sweden's Husqvarna sees potential negative impact from supplier dispute

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Gardening power tools group Husqvarna warned on Tuesday that it could potentially lose top line sales of up to around 2 billion crowns ($230.7 million) next year, due to a supplier dispute. The Swedish firm said U.S-based Briggs & Stratton (B&S) had stated that it would only...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Sweden's Vattenfall Raises Emission Targets, Eyes 2040 Net Zero Goal

OSLO (Reuters) - Swedish energy company Vattenfall said on Monday it increased its emission reduction goals for 2030 and brought forward its net zero target by 10 years to 2040, by phasing out coal and increasing wind and solar capacity. "The climate crisis is for real and not only do...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Rentokil lifts growth targets amid booming hygiene demand

Pest control-to-cleaning firm Rentokil Initial has upped its growth targets and announced plans to expand its hygiene arm amid booming demand during the pandemic.The group hiked sales and earnings goals, lifting its organic medium-term revenue growth target to between 4% and 5%, up from 3% to 4% previously.It is now aiming for revenues to grow by up to 6% across its newly enlarged hygiene and wellness category, which will be expanded from January next year to also include services such as dental hygiene and cleanroom operations.It said this was being made “in response to the Covid-19 pandemic and the increasing...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Germany
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Netflix
MarketWatch

Cantor Fitzgerald cuts Canopy Growth price target on lower sales

Canopy Growth Corp. analyst Pablo Zuanic on Monday cut his 12-month price target on Canopy Growth Corp. , to C$21 from C$30.50 on a lower sales outlook for the Canadian cannabis company amid price pressure in the business. Zuanic reiterated a neutral rating on the stock and said he expects September quarterly sales to fall to C$135 million, compared to the analyst consensus of C$156 million. "We agree that Canopy Growth, under CEO David Klein, has made significant strides [by] cutting costs, refocusing the business, building a U.S. ecosystem for growth now in CBD/consumer packaged goods and in THC in the future upon federal permissibility," he said. While the company will benefit from a full quarter of its recently acquired Supreme Cannabis business, it will be offset by a low teens decline in the base domestic cannabis business, he said. Canopy is attempting a pivot away from value-price cannabis, but results so far are mixed, he said. Shares of Canopy Growth are down 40% so far this year, compared to an 8.6% rise by the Cannabis ETF . Shares of Canopy Growth dipped 1.5% in pre-market trades.
STOCKS
theloadout.com

Rocket League targets Sweden for RLCS’ return to LAN events

Psyonix has revealed the details for the RLCS 2021-22 season, and there is plenty for Rocket League esports fans to sink their teeth into. Arguably the biggest bit of news to come from the announcement is that the RLCS 2021-22 season will see a return to live international events. There...
VIDEO GAMES
go955.com

China’s industrial profit growth slows for sixth month in Aug

BEIJING (Reuters) – Profits at China’s industrial firms grew at a weaker pace in August from a year earlier, slowing for a sixth consecutive month, as manufacturers struggled with high commodity prices, COVID-19 and shortages in some key components. Profits rose 10.1% on year to 680.3 billion yuan ($105 billion)...
ECONOMY
go955.com

S&P affirms Saudi rating on expected rebound through 2024

DUBAI (Reuters) – S&P Global Ratings on Tuesday affirmed Saudi Arabia’s A- (minus) credit rating with a stable outlook, expecting a rebound in growth through 2024 driven by higher oil prices, eased OPEC production quotas and a large vaccine rollout in the kingdom. After the COVID-19 pandemic weighed on the...
WORLD
The Independent

Moonpig delivers sales forecast hike as demand remains strong

Moonpig has hiked its full-year sales outlook as it said demand for online cards remains strong despite coronavirus restrictions lifting.The group said it expects sales of between around £270 million and £285 million for the year to April 30 thanks to “strong” trading in the year so far.It had previously forecast sales of between £250 million and £260 million.The performance would mark a steep fall on the £368.2 million revenues notched up in the previous financial year when lockdowns sent trading soaring, though still a marked rise on pre-pandemic levels.Moonpig – which floated on the stock market in February –...
MARKETS
go955.com

Gaming company Kepler raises $120 million from China’s NetEase

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Kepler Interactive, a game publisher co-owned and run by developers, on Tuesday said it got $120 million in funding from Chinese gaming firm NetEase Inc. The group, formed with seven gaming companies including Alpha Channel and Sloclap, plans to offer game studio founders to become co-owners, share...
BUSINESS
go955.com

World Bank says Delta variant slowing economic growth in East Asia and Pacific

(Reuters) – The East Asia and Pacific region’s recovery has been undermined by the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant, which is likely slowing economic growth and increasing inequality in the region, the World Bank said on Monday. Economic activity began to slow in the second quarter of 2021, and...
BUSINESS
go955.com

Japan seeks to end COVID-19 state of emergency this month -minister

TOKYO (Reuters) – The Japanese government will seek advisers’ approval to lift the state of emergency in all regions on Oct. 1 as the number of new coronavirus cases falls and the strain on the medical system eases, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Tuesday. If approved by a panel...
PUBLIC HEALTH
go955.com

Yen weakens to 111 per dollar as U.S. Treasury yields soar

TOKYO (Reuters) – The yen traded near an almost three-month low to the dollar and reached a two-week trough versus the euro on Tuesday, as rising bond yields in the U.S. and Europe lured Japanese investors. The yen was little changed at 110.985 per dollar, not far from Monday’s low...
CURRENCIES
MarketWatch

Hair products maker Olaplex boosts IPO price ahead of debut

Olaplex Holdings Inc. on Tuesday hiked the estimated price range of its upcoming initial public offering to $17-$19 a share, from $14-$16 a share. The Santa Barbara, Calif.-based hair-products maker kept the size of the offering at 67 million shares. At the midpoint of the higher price range, the company will raise $1.2 billion with lead underwriters Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Barclays. The IPO is expected to price later this week and trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol OLPX. After the IPO, investment funds affiliated with Advent International Corp. will own about 78.2% of the company's shares if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares of common stock.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy