Financial Reports

Sweden's NENT sees sales growth at upper end of target range through 2025

By Syndicated Content
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTOCKHOLM (Reuters) – NENT, a Swedish company challenging streaming giants such as Netflix in the Nordics, said on Wednesday that it expected its organic sales growth in the coming years to scale the upper end of its target range. The Swedish media group said ahead of a presentation to investors...

Explosion hits building in Sweden's Gothenburg, 25 in hospital – radio

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -About 25 people were taken to hospital after an explosion damaged a residential building in the Swedish city of Gothenburg early on Tuesday, public service radio SR reported. Police said they had opened an investigation. The Sahlgrenska University Hospital spokesperson said three women were seriously injured among the...
ACCIDENTS
Reuters

Italy's OTB chairman sees organic sales growth of 20% in coming years

ROME (Reuters) - Italian fashion group OTB expects annual organic sales growth of 20% in coming years and has “very ambitious targets” as the industry as a whole starts to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, chairman Renzo Rosso said. “The coming months will certainly be positive for the sector, there...
BUSINESS
Malaysia targets GDP growth of 4.5-5.5% per annum until 2025

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia is targeting economic growth of 4.5% to 5.5% per annum between 2021 and 2025 as it recovers from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said on Monday. Malaysia’s export-driven economy has taken a hit from the pandemic. The central bank...
ECONOMY
Malaysia's AirAsia X reports record quarterly loss of $5.9bln

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia’s AirAsia X Bhd posted a record quarterly loss of $5.9 billion, eight times more than a year ago, as it made provisions for an amount payable to creditors, it said on Monday. The quarterly loss was the ninth in succession for the airline, an affiliate...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Puma CEO sees sales doubling to more than $11 billion-report

BERLIN (Reuters) – German sportswear company Puma has the potential to double its sales to more than 10 billion euros ($11.71 billion) in the longer term, Chief Executive Bjorn Gulden was quoted as saying on Monday. Gulden told the Handelsblatt newspaper that Puma is doing well in the third quarter...
BUSINESS
cineuropa.org

NENT Group's streaming service Viaplay set to expand into five new markets by 2023

Today, NENT Group’s streaming service Viaplay announced its expansion into five new markets – namely, the UK, Canada, Germany, Austria and Switzerland. It will be available in a total of 16 countries by the end of 2023 (compared with the original target of 15 announced in November 2020) and will aim to reach 12 million subscribers by the end of 2025.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Sweden's Husqvarna sees potential negative impact from supplier dispute

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Gardening power tools group Husqvarna warned on Tuesday that it could potentially lose top line sales of up to around 2 billion crowns ($230.7 million) next year, due to a supplier dispute. The Swedish firm said U.S-based Briggs & Stratton (B&S) had stated that it would only...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Sweden's Vattenfall Raises Emission Targets, Eyes 2040 Net Zero Goal

OSLO (Reuters) - Swedish energy company Vattenfall said on Monday it increased its emission reduction goals for 2030 and brought forward its net zero target by 10 years to 2040, by phasing out coal and increasing wind and solar capacity. "The climate crisis is for real and not only do...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Financial Reports
Economy
Sweden
Markets
Germany
Switzerland
Netflix
Igloo Acquired By Sweden's Dometic

Sweden’s Dometic Group AB, a maker of accessories for motorhomes, caravans and boats, said on Friday it had agreed to buy U.S. cooler giant Igloo Products Corp. for $677 million. In addition, the agreement includes an earn-out element of a maximum of $223 million to be realized depending on the...
BUSINESS
ftnnews.com

Sweden's First International House Opens

International House Gothenburg was officially inaugurated. The new meeting place is a one-stop shop for newly arrived internationals and set to become an important success factor for the region’s businesses in the global competition for talent. At Järntorget, in central Gothenburg, the city has gathered all relevant services for people...
ECONOMY
China's factory output, retail sales growth slow significantly

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s industrial output rose 5.3% in August from a year earlier, the weakest pace since July 2020, while growth of retail sales also slowed significantly and missed expectations, official data showed on Wednesday. The growth of factory output was slower than a 5.8% year-on-year increase tipped by...
RETAIL
The Independent

Rentokil lifts growth targets amid booming hygiene demand

Pest control-to-cleaning firm Rentokil Initial has upped its growth targets and announced plans to expand its hygiene arm amid booming demand during the pandemic.The group hiked sales and earnings goals, lifting its organic medium-term revenue growth target to between 4% and 5%, up from 3% to 4% previously.It is now aiming for revenues to grow by up to 6% across its newly enlarged hygiene and wellness category, which will be expanded from January next year to also include services such as dental hygiene and cleanroom operations.It said this was being made “in response to the Covid-19 pandemic and the increasing...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Cantor Fitzgerald cuts Canopy Growth price target on lower sales

Canopy Growth Corp. analyst Pablo Zuanic on Monday cut his 12-month price target on Canopy Growth Corp. , to C$21 from C$30.50 on a lower sales outlook for the Canadian cannabis company amid price pressure in the business. Zuanic reiterated a neutral rating on the stock and said he expects September quarterly sales to fall to C$135 million, compared to the analyst consensus of C$156 million. "We agree that Canopy Growth, under CEO David Klein, has made significant strides [by] cutting costs, refocusing the business, building a U.S. ecosystem for growth now in CBD/consumer packaged goods and in THC in the future upon federal permissibility," he said. While the company will benefit from a full quarter of its recently acquired Supreme Cannabis business, it will be offset by a low teens decline in the base domestic cannabis business, he said. Canopy is attempting a pivot away from value-price cannabis, but results so far are mixed, he said. Shares of Canopy Growth are down 40% so far this year, compared to an 8.6% rise by the Cannabis ETF . Shares of Canopy Growth dipped 1.5% in pre-market trades.
STOCKS
ShareCast

Wickes declares interim dividend, sees FY profit at upper end of views

DIY retailer Wickes, which recently demerged from Travis Perkins, said on Thursday that it now expects full-year profit towards the upper end of market expectations, as it reported better-than-expected interim profits. 23,401.72. 16:21 20/09/21. n/a. n/a. 3,999.41. 16:21 20/09/21. n/a. n/a. 3,986.90. 16:21 20/09/21. n/a. n/a. 2,606.84. 16:21 20/09/21. 1.26%
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Independent

Moonpig delivers sales forecast hike as demand remains strong

Moonpig has hiked its full-year sales outlook as it said demand for online cards remains strong despite coronavirus restrictions lifting.The group said it expects sales of between around £270 million and £285 million for the year to April 30 thanks to “strong” trading in the year so far.It had previously forecast sales of between £250 million and £260 million.The performance would mark a steep fall on the £368.2 million revenues notched up in the previous financial year when lockdowns sent trading soaring, though still a marked rise on pre-pandemic levels.Moonpig – which floated on the stock market in February –...
MARKETS
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney Analyst Cuts Stock Price Target on Streaming Subscriber "Reset"

“Paradise Lost” was the title of Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall’s Tuesday report, in which he cut his price target on Walt Disney’s stock by $13 to $203, citing a streaming subscriber “reset.” The Wall Street expert maintained his “overweight” rating on the Hollywood conglomerate’s shares though. “We look to the Netflix experience and content amortization expectations to remain confident in Disney, but our price target falls as we reset our sub numbers,” he explained. Recent management commentary on streamer Disney+ user trends in the current quarter “has cast a spotlight on what it will take for Disney to reach fiscal year...
MARKETS
mobileworldlive.com

Telenor pledges to see Myanmar sale through

Operator Telenor vowed to continue resisting pressure to implement communications interception software in Myanmar, as it reasserted a commitment to exit the country due to a torrid political situation. In a statement, Telenor explained it had tried hard to maintain its presence in Myanmar but remained committed to an exit...
WORLD

