Bringing health care to the underserved and vulnerable

‘The continued expansion and funding of CCBHCs is not guaranteed, despite bipartisan support, and the pandemic will continue to fuel mental health and addiction crises.’. During the COVID-19 pandemic, mental health and substance use treatment needs have soared, and the toll has been most severe in communities of color. As of February 2021, nearly half of all Black and Hispanic adults across the U.S. had reported symptoms of anxiety or depression. When opioid overdose deaths hit record levels in 2020, the increases were particularly steep among Black Americans.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO