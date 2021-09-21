Bringing health care to the underserved and vulnerable
Henry Young wants to make sure that all people—including the vulnerable and underserved—have access to the country’s immense medical resources. As the COVID-19 pandemic has graphically illustrated, vast disparities still permeate the U.S. health care system. Though the level of discovery, invention and innovation in our medical system has arguably never been better, the same can’t be said for translating those advances into access and interventions for the vulnerable and underserved.research.uga.edu
