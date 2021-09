It was 20 minutes after the final whistle but nobody in yellow and black was going anywhere: not the players, not the staff and certainly not the 30,000 Young Boys fans, who jumped and stamped and rejoiced in a victory that will go down as one of their greatest ever. Meanwhile, in the opposite corner of the stadium, the last small sliver of Manchester United fans was filtering towards the exits, a night of indignities and humiliations finally complete.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 DAYS AGO