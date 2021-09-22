CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Pakistan resisting International commitments on blasphemy

Birmingham Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIslamabad [Pakistan], September 22 (ANI): The increasing cases of blasphemy registered in Pakistan continues to be a cause of concern for human rights activists who have repeatedly highlighted the practice and urged world bodies, including the EU to take note of the issue, which has worsened the lives of minorities living in the country.

www.birminghamstar.com

Comments / 0

Related
persecution.org

Pakistan’s Anti-Forced Conversion Bill Shot Down

09/28/2021 Pakistan (International Christian Concern) – This week, Pakistan’s Ministry of Religious Affairs rejected a bill that would have criminalized “forcible conversion after threats to call for violent protests from Islamic clerics and scholars,” according to The Media Line. The Anti-Forced Conversion Bill 2021 was recently prepared by Pakistan’s Ministry of Human Rights and aimed to protect underage girls from being kidnapped and forced to marry and convert to Islam.
WORLD
Birmingham Star

India asks Pakistan to end state-sponsored terrorism

Geneva [Switzerland], September 28 (ANI): India on Monday (local time) asked Pakistan to take credible and irreversible steps to end state-sponsored terrorism and dismantle the terrorist infrastructure in all the territories under its control. India's statement came while exercising its Right of Reply at the 48th session of the Human...
INDIA
Birmingham Star

US should not treat Pakistan as ally, says expert

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 28 (ANI): The US should not treat Pakistan as an ally when it is, in reality, a state sponsor of terror, nor it should give Islamabad preferential military trade when it is, in reality, a liability, according to expert. Michael Rubin, writing in Washington Examiner, said that...
FOREIGN POLICY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Sindhi Baloch Forum protest Pak's genocidal activities

London [UK], September 28 (ANI): A large number of people from the Baloch and Sindhi community held a protest in London against Pakistan for its genocidal activities in Balochistan and Sindh. The protest held on September 26 was led by the Sindhi Baloch Forum (SBF). They also presented a petition...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hafiz Saeed
Person
Imran Khan
Birmingham Star

Pakistan: Hindu community raises concerns

Karak (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa)[Pakistan], September 28 (ANI): Hindu community in the historic town of Terri in Karak district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan have raised concerns over the encroachment of the Hindu temple premises by the district administration and construction of a boundary wall inside the temple premises. A local...
RELIGION
Birmingham Star

Pakistan SC asks Imran Khan govt about 30,000 vacant jobs

Islamabad [Pakistan] September 28 (ANI): Pakistan's Supreme Court has lashed out at the Imran Khan government and asked "why 30,000 jobs allocated for minorities are vacant" in the country. Enquiring about job quota for the minorities, during the hearing of a suo motu case on the attack on Rahim Yar...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Woman who claimed to be next prophet after Muhammad sentenced to death for blasphemy in Pakistan

A court in Pakistan on Monday sentenced a school principal to death on charges of blasphemy for claiming that she was a prophet. The sessions court in Lahore city also fined Salma Tanveer PKR 50,000 (£215).Tanveer was accused of distributing photocopies of her writings, where she denied the finality of prophethood. Muslims believe Muhammad is the last prophet sent by god and that there shall be no others after him. The Lahore police filed a case of blasphemy against Tanveer based on a local cleric’s complaint in 2013.In a 22-page long verdict, judge Mansoor Ahmad Qureshi said: “It is proved...
WORLD
AFP

State Dept No. 2 to visit Pakistan, India after Taliban takeover

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will travel next month to Pakistan and India, bitter rivals that have clashed on the way forward in Afghanistan, the State Department announced Monday. Sherman, after CIA chief Bill Burns, will be one of the first high-level officials under President Joe Biden to visit Pakistan, which has long irritated the United States over its relationship with the Taliban. Sherman will meet senior officials in Islamabad on October 7-8 after an earlier visit to New Delhi and Mumbai on October 6-7, when she will meet officials and civil society leaders and address the US-India Business council's annual "ideas summit," the State Department said. The trip comes as India, one of the top allies of the Western-backed Afghan government that collapsed last month, urges the world to pay closer attention to Pakistan's role in the turmoil.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Islam#European Union#Un#Ani#Eu#Hindus#Christians#Shia#The European Parliament#Mep#Uscirf#Milli Muslim League#Taliban#Non Muslims#Irfa
Reuters

Pakistan discussing expansion of CPEC to Afghanistan -ambassador

ISLAMABAD, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Pakistan has discussed Taliban-led Afghanistan joining the multibillion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) infrastructure project, the Pakistani ambassador to the country said on Monday. "Regional connectivity is an important element of our discussion with Afghan leadership and our way forward for our economic interaction with Afghanistan,"...
CHINA
albuquerqueexpress.com

Pro-Taliban leader calls for Islamic revolution against Pak

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 26 (ANI): Taliban's return in Afghanistan seems to have emboldened a radical leader in Pakistan, who have openly called for an "Islamic revolution" against the state. Pro-Taliban leader Maulana Abdul Aziz, who is known for rabble-rousing sermons, recently said: "The coming of the Taliban was an act...
WORLD
The Independent

Imran Khan paints Pakistan as victim of US ungratefulness

Prime Minister Imran Khan sought to cast Pakistan as the victim of American ungratefulness and an international double standard in his address to the United Nations General Assembly on Friday.In a prerecorded speech aired during the evening, the Pakistani prime minister touched on a range of topics that included climate change, global Islamophobia and “the plunder of the developing world by their corrupt elites” — the latter of which he likened to what the East India Company did to India.It was for India's government that Khan reserved his harshest words, once again labeling Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
United Nations
AFP

India warns on Afghanistan as Pakistan appeals to work with Taliban

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the United Nations Saturday that no country should exploit the turmoil in Afghanistan for its own advantage after Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan appealed for nations to work with the Taliban. "We also need to be alert and ensure that no country tries to take advantage of the delicate situation there and use it as a tool for its own selfish interests."
WORLD
HuffingtonPost

U.S. And Pakistan Face Each Other On Afghanistan Threats At UN Summit

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Taliban’s takeover of Kabul has deepened the mutual distrust between the U.S. and Pakistan, putative allies who have tangled over Afghanistan. But both sides still need each other. As the Biden administration looks for new ways to stop terrorist threats in Afghanistan, it probably will look...
FOREIGN POLICY
IBTimes

India Says Biden Agrees On Pakistan Concerns In Afghanistan

India said Friday that US President Joe Biden and other leaders agreed to keep a careful eye on Pakistan, adding that its historic rival has been an "instigator" of trouble in Afghanistan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held his first in-person meeting with Biden and then took part in a broader...
WORLD
AFP

Fiery clash at UN as Pakistan, India trade extremism charges

India and Pakistan clashed Friday at the United Nations as Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan accused the rival of a "reign of terror" on Muslims, drawing a stern rebuke. Even for Pakistan, which routinely castigates India at the world body, Khan's speech to the annual summit was strikingly loaded as he accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of a plan to "purge India of Muslims." "The worst and most pervasive form of Islamophobia now rules India," Khan said in an address, delivered by video due to Covid precautions. "The hate-filled Hindutva ideology, propagated by the fascist RSS-BJP regime, has unleashed a reign of fear and violence against India's 200 million-strong Muslim community," he said.
WORLD
Birmingham Star

Persecution of Ahmadiyya community in Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 23 (ANI): Many international human rights organisations are alarmed over the recent persecution of the Ahmadiyya community in Pakistan. The International Forum for Right and Security (IFFRAS) said that the organisations are documenting the systematic persecution endured by the Ahmadiyya Muslim community at the hands of religious extremists and state institutions.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy