Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, Dundee, Dundee United
Assistant manager Gary McAllister calls on Rangers to show "more devilment, oomph and belief" after a stuttering start to the season. (Sun) Rangers could face Europa League hosts Sparta Prague in a stadium full of youngsters later this month after the Czech club were given special permission to accommodate young fans in their ground. Sparta had been subject to a Uefa ban that ruled they must play home games without supporters following a racist incident earlier this season. (Herald - subscription required)www.bbc.com
Comments / 0