CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, Dundee, Dundee United

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAssistant manager Gary McAllister calls on Rangers to show "more devilment, oomph and belief" after a stuttering start to the season. (Sun) Rangers could face Europa League hosts Sparta Prague in a stadium full of youngsters later this month after the Czech club were given special permission to accommodate young fans in their ground. Sparta had been subject to a Uefa ban that ruled they must play home games without supporters following a racist incident earlier this season. (Herald - subscription required)

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Man United ship six at home to Chelsea in WSL; Sam Kerr nets two

Manchester United were hammered 6-1 by Chelsea on Sunday in the Women's Super League, continuing their winless record against the London side. Alessia Russo's second half strike wasn't enough to pull United past Chelsea with a brace from Sam Kerr as well as goals from Pernille Harder, Fran Kirby, Drew Spence and Jessie Fleming securing the win.
MLS
BBC

SPFL: Aberdeen, Dundee, Dundee Utd, Hearts & Hibs commission independent review

Five Scottish Premiership clubs have commissioned independent advisers to conduct a review of the SPFL and identify "significant additional revenues for the benefit of all". Aberdeen, Dundee, Dundee United, Hearts and Hibernian have engaged Deloitte to undertake the evaluation, which has been endorsed by the SPFL. The clubs are keen...
SPORTS
newschain

Tam Courts insists Dundee United were ‘well worthy’ of derby victory

Dundee United boss Tam Courts insists his side were “worthy” winners after Ian Harkes’ late goal settled a tightly-contested Dundee derby. Courts felt the introduction of substitute midfielder Dylan Levitt at the start of the second half was crucial to the hosts seizing the upper hand following a first half in which Dundee had the better of the few clear-cut chances.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Sweeney
Person
James Mcpake
Person
Callum Mcgregor
Person
Alfredo Morelos
Person
Zander Clark
Person
Leigh Griffiths
Person
Stiliyan Petrov
Person
Ilmari Niskanen
Person
Scott Brown
newschain

Ian Harkes leaves it late to deliver derby delight for Dundee United

Ian Harkes’ late strike earned Dundee United a 1-0 victory in the first Dundee derby staged in the top flight since 2016. Chances were few and far between in a tightly contested match but the hosts eventually made the breakthrough with 10 minutes left, ensuring a positive ending to a weekend on which a new statue of the revered former United manager Jim McLean was unveiled at Tannadice.
SOCCER
newschain

Goalkeeper Trevor Carson set to return as Dundee United take on Hibernian

Dundee United goalkeeper Trevor Carson is set to return to the starting line-up after making way for Benjamin Siegrist in Sunday’s Dundee derby. Carson had started three games in a row as long-term number one Siegrist missed out through injury but after the fit-again Swiss reclaimed his place last weekend, manager Tam Courts intends to give the in-form Carson another chance in this Premier Sports Cup tie.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Tam Courts confident Dundee United are heading in the right direction

Tam Courts believes there are plenty of positives for Dundee United to ponder as they prepare to end a big week with a trip to Celtic Park on Sunday. The Tannadice side won the Dundee derby last weekend before losing 3-1 at home to Hibernian in Thursday’s Premier Sports Cup quarter-final.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aberdeen#Scottish Gossip Rangers#Celtic#Sun Rrb#Europa League#Czech#Rangers#Finnish#Scottish Championship#Journal
BBC

Dundee and Aberdeen to trial Saturday evening kick-off

Dundee and Aberdeen are to trial a 18:00 BST Saturday evening kick-off time on 16 October in order to boost international coverage of the Scottish Premiership game. Aberdeen, who have been keen to try out Saturday night games for some time, made a similar request to Hibernian two seasons ago which was rejected by the Easter Road club.
SOCCER
The Independent

Bukayo Saka feels Arsenal can ‘achieve anything’ as he sets sights on silverware

Bukayo Saka insists Arsenal’s north London derby victory over Tottenham proves they have what it takes to win silverware this season.In Saka and Emile Smith Rowe, the Gunners had two academy graduates who both scored and assisted in the 3-1 win – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also on target before Son Heung-min struck a consolation for the visitors.Arsenal had been bottom of the table ahead of September’s international break, while Spurs were sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League Sunday’s win, however, highlighted the change in fortune for the near-neighbours as Arsenal moved above their rivals.Happy Sunday Gunners ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9yRZs0gkSV—...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Leigh Griffiths included in the Dundee squad for the visit of Rangers

Leigh Griffiths is in the Dundee squad for the cinch Premiership visit of Rangers. Griffiths was charged by police in relation to an incident involving a pyrotechnic being kicked back into the stand during Dundee’s midweek defeat by St Johnstone. Dundee were missing Charlie Adam (groin) and Ryan Sweeney (concussion)...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Celtic F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Gossip
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
newschain

Rangers edge to win over Dundee with help of penalty miss

A missed penalty from substitute Jason Cummings proved costly for Dundee as Joe Aribo earned Rangers a hard-fought 1-0 victory to keep them a point clear at the top of the cinch Premiership. After Aribo’s first-half opener, the champions needed Jon McLaughlin’s second-half spot-kick save to keep them in front...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Celtic v Dundee United: Ange Postecoglou urges Celtic to ‘get on with it’

Ange Postecoglou has told his players to ‘get on with it’ ahead of Celtic’s game on Sunday against Dundee United. The Celtic manager oversaw a win over Kirkcaldy side Raith Rovers last night but the Australian is already well underway with his preparations for the game against Tam Courts’ United. However, injuries have threatened these preparations given the limited options in the attacking areas for the Australian.
SOCCER
SkySports

Dundee United 1-3 Hibernian: Scott Allan inspires Hibs to Scottish League Cup semi-final place

Scott Allan marked his first domestic start for Hibernian since August 2020 by playing a key role in helping his team reach a fifth consecutive semi-final. The 29-year-old midfielder – who has been working his way back to prominence after being diagnosed with a heart problem a year ago – set up the opener and scored the second as the Easter Road side defeated Dundee United 3-1 in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final at Tannadice.
SOCCER
BBC

Dundee v Rangers - listen to Sportsound commentary

Three more games to come tomorrow... That league table can change a bit since we are only halfway through the Scottish Premiership card this weekend, with three more games to come on Sunday. The first is an early kick-off in Paisley with St Mirren taking on Aberdeen. At three o'clock,...
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Super Eagles' Aribo on target as Rangers humble Dundee United

Rangers F.C., Joe Aribo, Dundee United F.C., Dens Park, Nigeria national football team, Nigeria, Dundee F.C., Leon Balogun, Kemar Roofe, James Tavernier. The visitors were able to hold onto the slim lead for the better part of the first half and in the subsequent half to collect three points. Nigerian...
SOCCER
AFP

Man City end Chelsea hex as Man Utd pay penalty

Manchester City ended their Chelsea hoodoo on Saturday, beating the European champions 1-0 while Bruno Fernandes missed a last-gasp penalty in Manchester United's shock 1-0 Premier League defeat by Aston Villa. Liverpool failed to take full advantage of those results, twice squandering the lead in a pulsating 3-3 draw at Brentford in the evening kick-off. Elsewhere, Jamie Vardy netted twice at the right end against Burnley after scoring an early own goal in a 2-2 draw for stuttering Leicester while Norwich slumped to their sixth consecutive league defeat. Gabriel Jesus' second-half strike proved decisive for Pep Guardiola's City, who gained a measure of revenge for three consecutive defeats by Chelsea last season, including a painful loss in the Champions League final in Porto.
WORLD
The Independent

Brentford hit back twice to snatch point in thrilling 3-3 draw with Liverpool

Mohamed Salah scored his 100th Premier League goal for Liverpool but it was not enough to beat Brentford who twice pegged the Reds back in a breathless 3-3 draw.Jurgen Klopp’s side were unable to reap the maximum profit from slip-ups by Manchester United and Chelsea earlier in the day as they shared the points after an early-evening cracker in west London.Instead they moved just one point clear at the top, while preserving the top flight’s only remaining unbeaten record.And Klopp will be relieved at that after Ivan Toney had what would have been a late winner ruled out for...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy