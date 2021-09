EAST WENATCHEE — Eastmont wasted no time in its game against Sunnyside on Tuesday. The Wildcats (6-0) scored early and often, blowing out the visiting Grizzlies 9-nil. Sophomore Paige Fischer, who is off to a blistering start this season, scored five goals. Kendall Flanagan chipped in two goals and four assists, Liliana Johnson scored one goal and had three assists, and Kylee Maytrychit scored once.